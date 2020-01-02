Lancome Spring 2020 New L’Absolu Rouge & Teint Clarifique Foundation

Hello sweeties!

Come check out some of the new Lancome Spring 2020 Makeup releases that will be hitting counters from January till March. We get not only new lip colors but also two new foundations.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Lancome Spring 2020 New L’Absolu Rouge

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge lipstick is already a symbol of the french brand and for this new collection we get not only a new limited edition velvet packaging but also new shades.

The main characteristic of L’Absolu Rouge is the melting texture that makes lips feel smooth while they are embraced by a rich color.

The two new and limited edition colors presented in a velvet packaging are:

I Love Milk Tea

I love Chili Cocoa

There are also two more new shades launching at the same time from the classic range. We have C11 and C350 joining the permanent collection.

Another launch of Spring 2020 will be the new Lancome Teint Clarifique Foundation which comes in a small range of 5 shades. Along with its cushion version, these two foundation lines will be launching in Asia on 13 March.

This is a glossy foundation which gives skin a healthy radiant finish. The formula has a moisturizing effect as well as a pleasant texture that applies like a serum.

It makes your skin soft and supple, making this foundation more ideal for the cold season when your skin tends to get dry. Protects skin firmly from air pollution, external stimuli and UV rays as it contains SPF 25.

The small range of shades makes me think this can be an Asia exclusive release for the moment but also more suitable for those with dry and normal skin types.

The cushion version of this foundation comes in a very small range of 3 shades with a formula that combines 5 carefully selected natural plant-derived components such as rose extract and mint extract.