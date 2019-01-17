Home Beauty Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection

January 17, 2019

Hello beauties!

I’ve been watching sneak peeks and swatches of Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection on social media for months now. Some of the products are already available in stores while others will drop in a few weeks. I’ve already told you that my interest goes towards the new Lancome L’Absolu Lipstick Marble Edition (more info, photos). I’ve just finished my Lancome lip balm yesterday so the launch of this marble lip balm / lip colors couldn’t be more perfect.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Macy’s, ULTA

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection

Lancome has really stepped up its game in 2019 and is dropping a lot of products and collections. So don’t forget to check out the new Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine lipsticks and Blush Subtil range.

Lancome Cafe Bonheur Spring 2019 Collection is tribute to the romantic city of Paris and the chic style of Parisian women. The collection highlights the Parisian elegance and Spring spirit, adding a glittery twist to its new products.

Blush in Capitals

Swirl a powder brush over these letters to create a soft blush to instantly add a rosy glow to your complexion. The letters inside will form the word Lancome. 🙂

Lancome Cafe Bonheur Palette

Lancome’s new eyeshadow palette features a miniature mirror, ideal for perfecting your look on the café terrace while sipping an espresso and reading your favorite newspaper.

L’Absolu Rouge Top Coat

This iconic top coat enhances your lips with a glittery, glossy sheen. The color is universal so it’s suitable for everyone to wear.

L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick

Shades:

  • No.125
  • No.130
  • No.135

SHOP THIS POST

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder Spring 2013 Makeup Collection – Asia...

March 11, 2013

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Fall 2017 Collection

August 25, 2017

Artdeco Claudia Schiffer Collection Fall 2017

September 6, 2017

Bobbi Brown Sandy Nudes Summer 2015 Collection

March 21, 2015

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Skin Rehydration Serum – Review...

November 23, 2012

Jouer Unicorn Lip Creme Liquid Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

March 16, 2018

Max Factor Masterpiece Glamour Extensions 3-in-1 Mascara

April 16, 2015

Jill Stuart Bare Petal Collection for Spring 2012...

February 19, 2012

Jill Stuart Crystal Bloom Snow Fragrance for Holiday...

October 16, 2015

DSQUARED Spring-Summer 2010 Collection

October 3, 2009

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet