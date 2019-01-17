Hello beauties!

It’s time for another hot sneak peek. If you’ve seen my Patreon page then you already know about Too Faced Dew You Fresh Glow Luminous Face Primer or primers actually. They are a new addition to the Too Faced 2019 range and will be launching soon.

U.S. Launch Date – Soon at Sephora

Too Faced Dew You Fresh Glow Luminous Face Primer 2019

These new face primers create the perfect canvas for foundation while giving skin a boost of soft-focus luminosity. The weightless gel-cream texture applies seamlessly and sets fast so you can wear alone for a dewy, watermelon and cucumber-infused glow or under makeup for a backlit radiance worthy of endless selfies.

Each primer has different colored pearls to give different radiant effects and contains 39 ml / 1.3 fl oz.

Shades:

Radiant Pearl – gives a slightly rosy glow Radiant Nude – gives a light luminosity Radiant Caramel – gives a warm golden glow

I bet these can double as a soft glow highlighter as well. 🙂

What do you think lovelies? Is this product something that you are excited about? I personally can’t help thinking of Lancome Rose Glow Custom Highlight Drop (review, photos).