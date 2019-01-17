Home Beauty Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection
Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection

January 18, 2019

Hello pretties!

I know you’ve been requesting more information regarding Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection so here’s everything I know. We will get all these new pieces at the end of this month on Chanel website. Let’s take a closer look at the entire collection and what it has to offer right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 28 January 2018 at Nordstrom, Chanel.com

Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection

Basically the collection is named Chanel Pierres de Lumiere and features products that will you give that perfect, lively glow.

Chanel Poudre Lumiere

  • White Opal – gold and pink shimmer

Les Tissages de Chanel / Blush

  • Tweed Beige – peachy gold
  • Tweed Pink – rosy pink

Les 4 Ombres Palette

  • Lueurs Ambrees – champagne and beige shades
  • Cristal de Printemps – light pink shades

Ombre Premiere Creme

  • Gemme Doree
  • Pierre de Rose

Rouge Allure Ink

  • Cornaline
  • Pink Ruby

Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur

  • Bois Rose
  • Corail Intense

Le Vernis

  • Eau de Nacre
  • Jaspe
  • Joyau
  • Perle de Corail

 

