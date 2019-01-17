Hello pretties!
I know you’ve been requesting more information regarding Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection so here’s everything I know. We will get all these new pieces at the end of this month on Chanel website. Let’s take a closer look at the entire collection and what it has to offer right after the jump!
U.S. Launch Date – 28 January 2018 at Nordstrom, Chanel.com
Chanel Le Blanc 2019 Collection
Basically the collection is named Chanel Pierres de Lumiere and features products that will you give that perfect, lively glow.
Chanel Poudre Lumiere
- White Opal – gold and pink shimmer
Les Tissages de Chanel / Blush
- Tweed Beige – peachy gold
- Tweed Pink – rosy pink
Les 4 Ombres Palette
- Lueurs Ambrees – champagne and beige shades
- Cristal de Printemps – light pink shades
Ombre Premiere Creme
- Gemme Doree
- Pierre de Rose
Rouge Allure Ink
- Cornaline
- Pink Ruby
Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur
- Bois Rose
- Corail Intense
Le Vernis
- Eau de Nacre
- Jaspe
- Joyau
- Perle de Corail