Hello pretties!

Hang tight this Spring 2019 season if you are a Lancome fan as the brand is coming up with a bunch of new products and shades. First of all we have Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine lip colors, followed by the new Blush Subtil shades.

Now you can already enjoy Lancome Monochromatic Eyeshadows which I just spotted online in a few places. Plus there’s the classic Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection. Did you saw the new Eyeshadow Palette? 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Macy’s

France Launch Date – 21 January 2019 at Sephora.fr | March 2019 for the Blush Subtil

Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine Spring 2019

Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine – New – €31.00

So basically we’ll get a new range of lipstick which will be available in 15 shades. The new formula is based on rose oil to soften the lips, pro-xylane for hydration and fresh notes of fruits for the fragrance.

There are six shades which range from beige to nude for a natural effect. You can also find light pink, fuchsia, intense orange and reds.

There are also two limited edition shades that behave as top coats (No.301 and No.302).

The second news is the launch of new Lancome Blush Subtil. Be ready to welcome 8 new shades in a more light packaging with a new type of blush brush.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the new Lancome Blush Subtil, because the old version was was hiding in the shadows for quite some times. I’m glad to see Lancome revamping its products and also coming out with new ones.

Let’s hope 2019 it will be an exciting year for Lancome launches and we’ll get to see plenty interesting products and formulas. 🙂