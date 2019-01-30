Home Beauty Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition 2019
Beauty

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition 2019

January 31, 2019

Hello sweeties!

 I can’t help falling in love with these new Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition lipsticks that just hit counters. Lancome L’Absolu Rouge is one of my favorite lipsticks’ formula and I collection quite a few limited edition pieces as well. First it was my passion for their Chinese New Year lipsticks and then all the other special editions.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively to Selfridges

 

L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition – Limited Edition – £27.00

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate with two limited edition L’Absolu Rouge shades, each with a heart-shaped bullet and a love heart packaging design – the perfect gift option for this special occasion. Lancôme’s cult lipstick is formulated with moisture-boosting Pro-Xylane, for hydrated, soft and comforted lips, allowing for a creamy luminous satin finish. Which will you choose: classic red or romantic pink?

Shades:

  • 368 Rose Lancome
  • 176 Soir

Lancome Rose Lancome (368) L’Absolu Rouge (review, swatches) is my favorite shade from their entire lipstick range. I guess you can easily tell that by the fact that I bought this shade in every limited edition packaging.

The last one I got was Rose Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Chinese New Year edition and I’m seriously considering buying this new edition as well. It’s truly a feminine, bright and rich color that looks so gorgeous on the lips. Of course is not for those who are color shy as this shade is pigmented and gets you looks. 🙂

