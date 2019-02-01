Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe 2019 shades just dropped on the counters. We are getting 20 new shades of Matte and Vinyl finishes. The colors promise not only an insane pigmentation but longwearing and transfer proof formula.

I’m really curious to know if they keep up they promise as last year I bought a few Lip Lacquers (review, swatches) and I can’t say they were transfer proof or that long lasting.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe 2019 Shades

Tom Ford elevates liquid lipstick in the Lip Lacquer Luxe for new levels of intense, saturated colour with supple, longwearing and transfer-resistant comfort. The pigment-maximising technology envelops concentrated pigments in ultra-cushion-like emollients, creating smooth, second-skin film on lips.

The ten liquid matte shades paint on mineral powder-infused, crease-free colour, from the playful berry of Habitual to the commanding reds of Jaguar and Overpower.

Shades:

Amaranth

Beaujolais

Darling

Habitual

Insouciant

Jaguar

Lark

Overpower

Pussycat

Quiver

The ten liquid vinyl shades, from the glossy nude of Softcore to the magnetizing coral of Unzip, lacquer lips in candy-like gleam.

Shades:

Infatuate

Infiltrate

Infuriate

Initiate

Insinuate

Intimate

Intimidate

Knockout

Softcore

Unzip