Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe 2019 Shades

February 1, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe 2019 shades just dropped on the counters. We are getting 20 new shades of Matte and Vinyl finishes. The colors promise not only an insane pigmentation but longwearing and transfer proof formula.

I’m really curious to know if they keep up they promise as last year I bought a few Lip Lacquers (review, swatches) and I can’t say they were transfer proof or that long lasting.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols

 

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe 2019 Shades

Tom Ford elevates liquid lipstick in the Lip Lacquer Luxe for new levels of intense, saturated colour with supple, longwearing and transfer-resistant comfort. The pigment-maximising technology envelops concentrated pigments in ultra-cushion-like emollients, creating smooth, second-skin film on lips.

Lip Lacquer Luxe Matte – New – $55.00 / £40.00

The ten liquid matte shades paint on mineral powder-infused, crease-free colour, from the playful berry of Habitual to the commanding reds of Jaguar and Overpower.

Shades:

  • Amaranth
  • Beaujolais
  • Darling
  • Habitual
  • Insouciant
  • Jaguar
  • Lark
  • Overpower
  • Pussycat
  • Quiver

Lip Lacquer Luxe Vinyl – New – $55.00 / £40.00

The ten liquid vinyl shades, from the glossy nude of Softcore to the magnetizing coral of Unzip, lacquer lips in candy-like gleam.

Shades:

  • Infatuate
  • Infiltrate
  • Infuriate
  • Initiate
  • Insinuate
  • Intimate
  • Intimidate
  • Knockout
  • Softcore
  • Unzip

