December 27, 2018

Hello beauties!

Every year I get excited about a new edition of Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Lunar New Year Lipstick. For 2019 we have two shades of this great lipstick formula. These are usually permanent shades that come in a festive packaging to celebrate Chinese New Year. I got the 2018 Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Lunar New Year (review, swatches) to tell you the truth just for the packaging. I loved it so much as I had to have a back-up to one of my favorite Lancome lipstick shades. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Macy’s

 

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Lunar New Year Lipstick 2019

L’Absolu Rouge Lunar New Year Lipstick – Limited Edition – $32.00

A fan-favorite lipstick in festive limited-edition packaging to celebrate Lunar New Year.

It envelops your lips in rich, satiny, hydrating color. Infused with moisture-boosting Pro-Xylane, the formula imparts high-color payoff without dryness, leaving lips moist, soft and comfortable for up to eight hours. It’s enriched with antioxidant-rich vitamin E to help keep lips safe from environmental aggressors so they look and feel healthier day after day.

Shades:

  • Poeme
  • Rouge Vintage

I have to say this year the packaging is pretty similar to 2018 edition and since there isn’t any bright pink on sight I may pass. The lipstick colors are really pretty but I’m not into red shades that much. 🙂

