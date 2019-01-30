Hello beauties!
France has already launched the new Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose new 2019 fragrance for women along with a special edition of L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick.
The rest of us will have to wait just a little bit longer until the new feminine and light fragrance will hit international counters. In order to celebrate this new launch, Lancome is also offering a limited edition L’Absolu Rouge lipstick in a rosy nude shade with a special packaging.
France Launch Date – 28 January 2019 at Sephora.fr, Lancome France
UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods
Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose 2019 Fragrance & Lipstick
Lancome La Vie est Belle En Rose – New – €80.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz / €105.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz
Known as “The Crystal Smile” La Vie Est Belle (Life is beautiful) is an ode to happiness. The iconic La Vie est Belle reinvents itself in a generous bouquet with a fresh and luminous floral signature with a heart of peony and rose.
Life is Belle en Rose invites women to see life from a new angle. As a filter of optimism to cultivate daily, this fragrance is a call to lightness to radiate happiness and see life in pink.
- Top Notes: Red fruits, bergamot, pink pepper
- Heart Notes: Peony, Rose Damascena, Rose Centifolia
- Base Notes: Sandal, iris, patchouli, musk, greedy accord
Lancome L’Absolu Rouge La Vie Est Belle – Limited Edition – €33.50
- 006 Rose Nu
The iconic lipstick L’Absolu Rouge is adorned with a new ultra-desirable décor in the colors of the new Eau de toilette, La Vie Est Belle En Rose.
A jewel box proposed in limited edition and declined in star color ROSE NU, ideal to please him.