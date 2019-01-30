Home Beauty Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose 2019 Fragrance & Lipstick
Beauty

Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose 2019 Fragrance & Lipstick

January 30, 2019

Hello beauties!

France has already launched the new Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose new 2019 fragrance for women along with a special edition of L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick.

The rest of us will have to wait just a little bit longer until the new feminine and light fragrance will hit international counters. In order to celebrate this new launch, Lancome is also offering a limited edition L’Absolu Rouge lipstick in a rosy nude shade with a special packaging.

Availability

France Launch Date – 28 January 2019 at Sephora.fr, Lancome France

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

 

Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose 2019 Fragrance & Lipstick

Lancome La Vie est Belle En Rose – New – €80.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz / €105.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz

Known as “The Crystal Smile” La Vie Est Belle (Life is beautiful) is an ode to happiness. The iconic La Vie est Belle reinvents itself in a generous bouquet with a fresh and luminous floral signature with a heart of peony and rose.



Life is Belle en Rose invites women to see life from a new angle. As a filter of optimism to cultivate daily, this fragrance is a call to lightness to radiate happiness and see life in pink.

  • Top Notes: Red fruits, bergamot, pink pepper
  • Heart Notes: Peony, Rose Damascena, Rose Centifolia
  • Base Notes: Sandal, iris, patchouli, musk, greedy accord

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge La Vie Est Belle – Limited Edition – €33.50

  • 006 Rose Nu

The iconic lipstick L’Absolu Rouge is adorned with a new ultra-desirable décor in the colors of the new Eau de toilette, La Vie Est Belle En Rose.
A jewel box proposed in limited edition and declined in star color ROSE NU, ideal to please him.

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Essence #mymessage Fragrance Sets Fall Winter 2015

August 31, 2015

Questions & Answers with Marcel Wanders – MAC...

November 17, 2010

Jo Malone Incense & Cedrat Fragrance for Summer...

April 27, 2015

Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Swatches

April 26, 2018

Too Faced Fall 2013 Better Than Sex Love...

August 7, 2013

MUA Pouty Pink Matte Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

April 23, 2016

MAC Tres Cheek Collection for Spring – Summer...

March 13, 2012

YSL Devoted To Fans Palette Facebook Exclusive

July 12, 2012

NARS Makeup Collection for Fall 2010 + Swatches

July 12, 2010

MAC Spring – Summer 2010 Makeup @Paris Fashion...

October 17, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet