Hello beauties!

It seems that we have moved on from Fall 2020 Makeup Collections already with so many sneak peeks being released everyday about Holiday 2020 Collections. One of the most recent announcements is for Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. I see this more as a capsule collection as it doesn’t feature too many products.

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

Asia Launch Date – 27 November 2020 | U.S. Launch Date – October/ November 2020 at SEPHORA, Lancome, ULTA, Nordstrom, Saks, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

To be honest it has been a while since I blogged anything from Lancome. In 2020 I have to admit I lost interest in Lancome’s makeup releases apart from the limited edition L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks with those gorgeous leather cases that sold out instantly at Selfridges.

RELATED: Burberry Essentials Glow Palette Harmony (01) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I’m doing my duty and provide you with information and photos of the new Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection but with all honesty nothing looks appealing to me. Yes, the highlighter will be the center of this collection but I get Smashbox vibes when I look at it. Smashbox Vlada collaboration makeup collection came into my mind when I saw this highlighter.

What do you think? Are you feeling the new Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection?

Rose Highlighter – Limited Edition

The highlighter also appears in a limited edition package for Christmas season only. The snow-white powder that creates lustrous and transparent skin is enclosed in a compact case with a rose motif that shines like an aurora.

La Rose Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

There’s not much information about this collection at this point but we can enjoy a close-up of the 9 pan eyeshadow palette. The 9 colors have a glittery and shiny finishes while the packaging is limited edition. Half of the palette contains reddish shades but I had my slice with the new Chanel Fall 2020 Eyeshadow Palettes (review, live swatches) and Tom Ford Burnished Amber Quad (review, live swatches, makeup look).

L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick – Limited Edition



The limited edition silver cap is reminiscent of a fantastic snow world. The 2 shades embossed with the Lancome symbol, the rose on the lipstick bullet have a glittery finish and are C525 Crystal Sunset and C196 Crystal Flame.

We have other 2 shades with a creamy finish in R473 a ruby red and R274 a beige color. So basically we look at pretty standard shades from Lancome for Holiday 2020.



RELATED: Lancome Rose Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Review, Swatches, Photos

Like every year Lancome will also offer a Christmas Coffret packed with a lot of goodies with a very good price value.