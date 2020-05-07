Hello beauties!

YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020 is inspired by the Milk Tea shade which is super famous in Asia. The range features three type of lip products in delicious nudes, tailored for every skin tone and color.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at YSL,

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020

Enter the YSL Milk Tea Shop with new and exclusive limited edition shades inspired by your favorite milk tea flavors. Candy nudes for a refreshing rosy twist, latte nudes for voluptuous and creamy lips and spicy nudes for a perfect hint of spices with pumpkin undertones!

Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick drenches lips in moisture while leaving a high-shine finish. The hydrating lipstick-meets-balm formula melts into lips for a glossy pop of color and all-day comfort.

No.147 Rose Caraco

No.148 Beige Oversize

No.149 Nu Volupteux

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Rouge Pur Couture offers up to six hours of ultra-rich, stay-true color in just one stroke.

No.139 Beige Cremeux

No.140 Nu Latte

No.141 Pumpkin Explosif

No.38 Chili Spirit

No.39 Outlandish Nude

Vinyl Cream is a high-impact lip stain gives up to 10 hours of rich, creamy color, superior comfort, and ultimate shine that won’t feather or fade.

No.432 Nude Amplifier

No.433 Beige Remastered

No.434 Orange Performance

No.435 Pumpkin Remix