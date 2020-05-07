Home Beauty YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020
YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020

May 7, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020 is inspired by the Milk Tea shade which is super famous in Asia. The range features three type of lip products in delicious nudes, tailored for every skin tone and color.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at YSL,

 

YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020

Enter the YSL Milk Tea Shop with new and exclusive limited edition shades inspired by your favorite milk tea flavors. Candy nudes for a refreshing rosy twist, latte nudes for voluptuous and creamy lips and spicy nudes for a perfect hint of spices with pumpkin undertones!

Rouge Volupte Shine Oil-In Stick – Limited Edition – $38.00

Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick drenches lips in moisture while leaving a high-shine finish. The hydrating lipstick-meets-balm formula melts into lips for a glossy pop of color and all-day comfort.

  • No.147 Rose Caraco
  • No.148 Beige Oversize
  • No.149 Nu Volupteux

 

 

Rouge Pur Couture – Limited Edition – $38.00

Rouge Pur Couture offers up to six hours of ultra-rich, stay-true color in just one stroke.

  • No.139 Beige Cremeux
  • No.140 Nu Latte
  • No.141 Pumpkin Explosif

Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain – Limited Edition – $38.00

  • No.38 Chili Spirit
  • No.39 Outlandish Nude

Vinyl Cream Lip Stain – Limited Edition – $38.00

Vinyl Cream is a high-impact lip stain gives up to 10 hours of rich, creamy color, superior comfort, and ultimate shine that won’t feather or fade.

  • No.432 Nude Amplifier
  • No.433 Beige Remastered
  • No.434 Orange Performance
  • No.435 Pumpkin Remix

