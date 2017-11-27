Huda Beauty Warm Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

I’m finally posting my Huda Beauty Warm Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette review as promised for a long time. I kind of saved the best for last so to speak as the Warm Brown eyeshadows were the best performing ones. Is hard to find the perfect matte texture and have mattes colors to perform so well. Now on the matter of color, I know how many of you are saturated by warm-tones and neutrals.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty (free Shipping on Huda Beauty in November + free liquid lipstick with £40 purchase + 25% OFF at some of the Huda Beauty products)

Huda Beauty Warm Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27.00 / £25.00 for 0.35 oz / 10 g) includes a combination of warm-toned eyeshadows with eight mattes and one shimmery shade. Is the only palette out of the 4 Obessesions ones that has only a shimmer finish eyeshadows. I would have loved to see other finishes as well, but I guess it can be your regular warm-toned palette for everyday use.

As I said before this palette is super travel friendly, has a magnetic closure and a mirror encased. You can read my previous review for Electric Obsessions, Smokey Obsessions and Mauve Obsessions if you like. I talked there more about the packaging and why I love it. The colors are displayed on the top of the palette and I also like that shimmery shade stands out and shines.

Warm Brown No.1 Eyeshadow is a darker red-wine with warm undertones and matte finish. It has a fairly good pigmentation and it’s easily buildable to full coverage in two layers. The texture was smooth and silky but powdery in the pan so watch out for fall out. It blends out easily and lasts on me for about nine hours.

Warm Brown No.2 Eyeshadow is a bright orange with yellow undertones and a matte finish. It is rich and pigmented offering a full coverage. The texture feels incredibly smooth and silky. Adheres well on bare skin, no fall-out and is easily blendable. I got around nine hours wear with this formula.

Warm Brown No.3 Eyeshadow is a darker brick red with orange undertones and a matte finish. It had a good color payoff being opaque in a single layer. The texture is soft, creamy-like and applies well. It is easily blendable and lasts on me for nine hours. This shade gave me a reddish stain.

Warm Brown No.4 Eyeshadow is a dark brown with slightly warmer undertones and a matte finish. It has a semi-opaque color coverage but adheres well onto the skin. The consistency is soft and smooth, almost creamy like. It kicks off a bit of the powder in the pan so it’s prone to fall-out. I got around nine hours wear with this.

Warm Brown No.5 Eyeshadow is a rich bronze-copper with an intense metallic finish. The color is super pigmented and intense and delivers an opaque coverage in one swipe. The texture is a bit denser but with a creamy and smooth formula. It applies well, blends easily and adheres well onto the skin. For this color I like to use my fingers to apply it on the lid or a dampened brush. It lasts on me for nine hours before slightly fading.

Warm Brown No.6 Eyeshadow is a light vanilla with slightly yellow undertones and a matte finish. It has a good pigmentation with a super fine and smooth texture. It kicked off a bit of powder in the pan though. Is the perfect shade to use under the brow bone to slightly illuminate and blend the other colors. It comes very close to my skin tone. I had around eight hours wear with this formula.

Warm Brown No.7 Eyeshadow is a medium orange with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a good pigmentation with a smooth consistency but just a bit dry. It applies easily and blends well, while it lasts on me for eight hours.

Warm Brown No.8 Eyeshadow is a light brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a great pigmentation being opaque in a single layer. The texture feels smooth, silky and creamy like. It does not have any fall out during the application. I like to use this shade on a daily basis for a casual look or blend the other colors. It took me up to nine hours wear.

Warm Brown No.9 Eyeshadow is a medium-dark reddish coppery brown with matte finish. It’s not fully opaque when swatched or applied on the lid. It is easily buildable up to an almost opaque coverage in two layers. The texture is smooth and silky without any dryness to it. You can blend it easily and wears for almost nine hours.

