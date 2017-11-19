Huda Beauty Electric Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

As you already know I bought all four new Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes (swatches) the minute the launched online. Huda Beauty Electric Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette is one that I wouldn’t have normally purchased but I wanted to have the entire collection. I rarely use bright colors and there are greens, blue, orange and yellow shades which are not among my favorite ones. But nonetheless I think is good to still have one palette of bright shades since I left most of my makeup collection back in Romania. The thought that this eyeshadow palette comes a mini format, travel-size friendly really convinced me. It really fits in the palm of my hand so it’s a true travel companion. Honestly I think these are all the brights I’m going to use a for while now.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty (free Shipping on Huda Beauty in November + free liquid lipstick with £40 purchase)

Huda Beauty Electric Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27.00 / £25.00 for 0.35 oz / 10 g) features a mix of nine bright eye colors with shimmer and matte finishes. It can easily be the perfect colorful palette for summer. You basically have all your bright shades in one mini-size palette. I mostly reach out for pink and purples but you kinda got all your brights in there.

The palette has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside, while it feels pretty sturdy and easy to use. It also comes with a plastic protector which helps keeps this palette safe on the long term.

I swatched all the colors on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer applied. Like this you can see the true colors and real pigmentation.

Huda Beauty Electric Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review

Electric No.1 Eyeshadow is a bright magenta pink with cool undertones and a matte finish. It has a good color payoff being rich and pigmented. The texture is soft and smooth but lightly powdery to the touch. It is easily blendable and adheres well on bare skin. As a fan of pink shades you can tell that I’ve been using this shade a lot and is among my favorites. I got around nine hours wear with this formula.

Electric No.2 Eyeshadow is a medium purple with neutral undertones, slightly shimmering particles and a frosty finish. It has a good color payoff, being fully pigmented in one swipe. The consistency is dense but the formula feels creamy and smooth. The best way to apply this shade is with a dampened brush. It was easily blendable but kicked off some powder in the pan and gave me a bit of a fall out during the application. It took me around eight hours wear.

Electric No.3 Eyeshadow is a bright orange with warm undertones and a matte finish. You can guess that this is one of the shades that I would rarely use but I can’t deny its pigmentation. It has a rich color payoff and it’s easily buildable to full coverage. The texture is thin but the consistency feels smooth and creamy. It feels slightly dusty in the pan but applies and adheres well on the lid. You can blend it out easily and wear it for over eight hours. I noticed it also stains a bit.

Electric No.4 Eyeshadow is a bright aquatic blue with cool undertones and a metallic finish. This color was a true surprise for me as I didn’t expect to like it so much. It has an amazing color payoff, being fully opaque in one layer. I like to apply it best with my fingers or a dampened brush so make that metallic effect pop. The formula is smooth and creamy while the consistency is a bit dense. It adheres well onto the skin and blends easily. After nine hours wear I noticed it how it started to slowly crease.

Electric No.5 Eyeshadow is an intense yellow with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a fairly good color payoff, having a semi-opaque coverage. You can build it up to full coverage in two layers. It blends easily and gave me no fall out during the application. The texture is very smooth and think which kicked off a bit of powder in the pan. I got around eight hours wear with the formula. It also left a minor stain behind.

Electric No.6 Eyeshadow is a bright, fuchsia-pink with blue undertones and a matte finish. Pink hues are my favorites but this one is definitely the best from this palette. It has a bright and intense pigmentation with a full opaque coverage in one layer. The texture is very smooth and adheres well on bare skin. It is easily blendable and it maintains its vivid color. I got a bit over nine hours wear but I noticed it left a stain behind. Usually hot pinks like this one tend to stain so it was no surprise here.

Electric No.7 Eyeshadow is a medium teal with bluish accents, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage. When I swatched it the color looked lighter and kicked off a good amount of powder in the pan. It does look pigmented in the pan but it transfers more lightly onto the skin. The texture feels powdery but smooth at the same time. It works best applied over an eyeshadow primer to minimize the fall out during the application. On me it lasted for eight hours and left a slightly stain behind.

Electric No.8 Eyeshadow is a light, luminous turquoise green with cool undertones and a high metallic sheen. It has an opaque color coverage with intense and rich pigmentation. The texture is so creamy, smooth and dense. It doesn’t work that well with the other matte finish eyeshadows. I would pair it with similar formulas and finishes and apply it with my fingers or a dampened brush. It takes a while to blend out the color so just work it out and be patient. I got around eight hours wear before I noticed it was slowly creasing.

Electric No.9 Eyeshadow is a deep red with cool undertones and a matte finish. It has a semi-opaque coverage being easily buildable to full opacity. The consistency is soft, slightly dusty while the formula feels a bit dry. It blends out easily and adheres well onto the skin but it stains like hell. I got about nine hours wear and the stain lasted for over an hour afterwards.

