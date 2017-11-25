Huda Beauty Mauve Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello sweeties!

Huda Beauty Mauve Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette is my favorite from all of Huda Beauty Obsessions Palettes (swatches, photos) in terms of color selection. I already talked about the packaging and how much I love the travel size format, in the previous reviews. If you want to take a look I already reviewed Huda Beauty Electric Obessions Palette and Smokey Obsessions Palette. Last but not least I’ll be reviewing the Warm Browns Eyeshadow Palette which I believe offers the best quality from all of the Obsessions range.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty (free Shipping on Huda Beauty in November + free liquid lipstick with £40 purchase)

Huda Beauty Mauve Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27.00 / £25.00 for 0.35 oz / 10 g) features a combination of nine shades in pink, plum, burgundy and light beige with matte and shimmer textures. As a lover of pink and purple shades, I couldn’t love this palette any less. For me the combination of shades is perfect for any makeup look, day or night. It has matte and shimmers which can easily offer an appropriate office look but also a more sophisticated one.

The fact that the palette is the size of a regular eyeshadow quad, makes it super travel friendly. Well I don’t need to travel to take it with me in my bag if I know I’ll be out for the entire day and in the evening I need a darker or shimmery look. You can easily transform your day time makeup into a night time one, pretty easy with this palette. It has a generous mirror inside which is definitely helpful. I personally liked the shimmery shades a lot better than the matte ones. Let’s move on to the review and see what I think about each shade.

Huda Beauty Mauve Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review

Mauve No.1 Eyeshadow is a medium-dark reddish burgundy with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a fairly good color coverage, more a like medium pigmentation when swatched. It can be easily buildable up to full opacity by adding an extra layer of color. The texture felt smooth and silky but a bit powdery too. It kicked off some powder when I dipped my brush into the pan. It was easily blendable and wore on me for a bit over eight hours.

Mauve No.2 Eyeshadow is a medium coral-pink with a touch of bronze, warm undertones and a shimmer finish. The color is absolutely gorgeous and is my favorite from the entire palette. It gives different effects depending on how the light hits. It has a great color payoff, being very pigmented so you get a full coverage. The texture feels very smooth and soft, almost buttery like. The best way I choose to apply this shade is with my finger or with a dampened brush, just patted over the lid. I wouldn’t say it is easiest blendable shade as it takes a bit of effort to diffuse its edges. I got around seven hours wear with this color.

Mauve No.3 Eyeshadow is a light, beige-pink with warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The color payoff is good, not extremely pigmented and definitely not fully opaque on the lid. I see it as a luminous color that is meant to bright up the eyes. It goes perfectly with any eyeshadow from the palette as it is easily blendable. The consistency is very smooth and creamy with a bit of thickness to it. It applied well and blended without any fall out. The eyeshadow wore well on me for about eight hours.

Mauve No.4 Eyeshadow is a medium pinkish red with warm undertones and a shimmer metallic finish. The pigmentation is excellent with a rich and intense color. It applies well, adheres wonderful even on bare skin and is easily blendable. The texture is silky, creamy-like, just a pleasure to swatch it. Again for this shade a dampened brush is the best tool for applying it. I got a bit over eight hours wear with minor creasing and fall out.

Mauve No.5 Eyeshadow is a light taupe with neutral, slightly warmer undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a semi-sheer pigmentation, being prone to sheer out when blended. Is the kind of shade that you’ll use as a transition shade, to blend in your crease. The texture is soft and silky, very nice feeling to the touch. It kicks a bit of powder when swatched or applied with the brush. I got around eight hours wear.

Mauve No.6 Eyeshadow is a medium red with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It has semi-sheer pigmentation easily buildable up to a medium coverage. The texture is soft and silky to the touch. It tends to sheer out when blended so I couldn’t really build up the color to a full opacity. On me it lasted for almost eight hours.

Mauve No.7 Eyeshadow is a medium-dark plum-burgundy with warm undertones and matte finish. It has a medium pigmentation, without being able to rich a full coverage. The texture feels dry and powdery so it does kick off some powder in the pan. Be careful with the fall-out during the application. This color stains a bit as I find out after seven hours wear when I removed my makeup.

Mauve No.8 Eyeshadow is a light vanilla with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has an excellent pigmentation with a smooth, creamy like formula. The color adheres well on bare skin without being too powdery. I like how light and creamy it feels underneath my fingers when I swatch it. It’s easily blendable with no fall out during the application. I got eight hours wear with this formula.

Mauve No.9 Eyeshadow is a medium-dark brown-red with warm undertones and a satin-matte finish. This color is resembling a bit with No.7. The texture was thin and dry at the same time. I didn’t really like the formula when I swatch it, as I can feel its dryness and it was a bit difficult to apply it as well. It has a medium color payoff and I couldn’t really build it up to full opacity. I got a bit over eight hours wear.

