Huda Beauty Smokey Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Review, Photos, Swatches

Huda Beauty Smokey Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette is one of the new four mini Obsessions eyesahdow palettes (swatches) released this month. I bought all the palettes as soon as they launched online on 1 November. You already know my addiction with Huda Beauty brand so I had to have all these mini palettes. I absolutely love that they are so small, easy to carry and store, super travel friendly. I also get 9 different shades in each palette so they will be my travel companions pretty often.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty

Huda Beauty Smokey Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27.00 / £25.00 for 0.35 oz) features 9 shades in neutral and darker shades with matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. I absolutely love this palette for a smoky eye look as it has a diversity of shades. The colors are very well chosen and the pigmentation is great.

The packaging is on point, even though is a cardboard palette, but is very sturdy. It fits the palm of my hand, travel friendly and so easy to use. It has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside. When I bought it, it came with a plastic cover which offers extra protection for the palette.

All the swatches were taken on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer. So you can see how pigmented they really are without any help from a makeup primer. Yesterday I wore a soft smokey eye look using this palette and here is the result!

Smokey No.1 Eyeshadow is deep, dark black with neutral undertones and a matte finish. It has a fairly good pigmentation but it doesn’t look opaque in one layer. It took some building up to a deeper, darker black color. The consistency is very smooth and silky but felt a bit thin as well. It doesn’t adhere so well on bare skin as it has some fall-out during the application. It kicked off some powder in the pan as well when I dipped my brush to pick up the product. I’d definitely use an eyeshadow primer with this one. I got around eight hour wear.

Smokey No.2 Eyeshadow is a light brown with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It is pigmented with a buildable opaque coverage. The texture is smooth and soft but again I noticed excess product kicking out from the pan. It’s easily blendable, applies nicely and works well as a transition color. The formula took me close to eight hours wear.

Smokey No.3 Eyeshadow is a medium rosy-brown with warm undertones and a high metallic finish. It has an amazing color payoff, being rich and fully pigmented in one swipe. You can achieve that opaque color coverage so easily and I even like to apply it with my fingers. The textures is so smooth, velvety and soft, almost like a butter melting beneath your fingers. It’s one of the best eyeshadows of this palette. If you want to intensify the pigmentation and make that metallic finish pop you can apply it with your fingers or use a damp brush. It wore well on me for about nine hours.

Smokey No.4 Eyeshadow is a light, luminous silver with a sparkling, metallic finish. The pigmentation was great, fully opaque in one swipe. It adheres well on bare skin but on top of other eyeshadows I would use a damp brush. The texture is creamy, soft to the touch but somehow chunkier when swatched or applied with the brush. I got a bit of a fall out during the application. It lasted on me for almost eight hours.

Smokey No.5 Eyeshadow is a dark brown with warm undertones and a pearl finish. It’s a rich and intense color with a fully opaque coverage. The texture is soft and smooth but it gave me a slightly fall-out during the application. It adheres well on bare skin and it’s easily blendable. I absolutely love to use this shade for a smoky eye look. The formula took me around nine hours wear. Again this is one of the best performing eyeshadows from this palette.

Smokey No.6 Eyeshadow is a medium orange-copper with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It has a rich and intense color with an opaque coverage in one swipe. The texture is soft, buttery-like but it is a bit chunky. It gave me some fall out when I swatched the color and even when I applied it on my lid. Just like the other metallic finish shades from this palette, even though is super pigmented it has a bit of chunky texture. It wore well on me for a bit over eight hours.

Smokey No.7 Eyeshadow is a deep chocolate brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a good color payoff, intense and easily buildable up to a full and opaque coverage. The consistency is thin and a bit powdery as it kicks off product in the pan. I also got some fall out during the application. The color was pressed to hard in the pan probably and that’s why we get the excess powder. The texture feels incredibly smooth and silky to the touch but thin as well. It lasted on me for about eight hours.

Smokey No.8 Eyeshadow is a medium brown-taupe with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It has a good pigmentation with opaque color coverage. The texture is thin, soft and silky. It is easily blendable but it left some dust in the pan which can cause fall out. With this type of formula is better to use an eyeshadow primer. I got close to nine hours wear with this formula.

Smokey No.9 Eyeshadow is a light peachy-champagne-beige with slightly warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had excellent pigmentation being fully opaque in one swipe. The texture is very creamy and soft without any dryness to it. This is another shade that I feel it applies best if I use my fingers or just a damp brush. It blended well and easily but it minor fall out. On me it wore well for nine hours.

