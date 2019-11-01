Home Beauty Huda Beauty The Throwback Lip Kits Available Now
Beauty

Huda Beauty The Throwback Lip Kits Available Now

November 1, 2019

Hello beauties!

I knew Huda Beauty The Throwback Lip Kits were launching soon when I saw them displayed by mistake on CultBeauty a while ago. Well now they have launched so shop away if you are into these new nude lip colors.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International – 31 October 2019 at SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty The Throwback Lip Kits

The Throwback Lip Kit: Partner In Crime & Power Bullet Girls Trip – $34.00 / £28.00

A warm brown-toned kit for major Cindy vibes, which has our new Partner In Crime Lip Contour in a sexy a rusty pink shade.

Coating lips in an ultra-comfortable, seriously pigmented formula, the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in rosy nude ‘Girl’s Trip’ is an instant classic. Fall for the heavenly hue but stay for the long-wearing, non-drying formula. Designed to help you create a full enviable pout (without fillers!), the Lip Contour pencil has a soft, buttery formula that clings to the curve of your lips.

The Throwback Lip Kit: HBIC & Power Bullet Board Meeting – $34.00 / £28.00

A dusty pink-colored lip kit for Claudia Schiffer goals. H.B.I.C. (Head Boss In Charge), is our new rich brown Lip Contour that pairs perfectly with our Board Meeting lipstick.

Starring two of Huda’s most beloved lip-loving formulas, all housed in a super-cute pout-shaped pouch, this set layers and lines your lips with show-stopping, intense pigment. Coating lips in an ultra-comfortable, seriously pigmented colour, the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in warm mocha ‘Board Meeting’ is an instant classic.

Fall for the heavenly hue but stay for the long-wearing, non-drying formula. Designed to help you create a full enviable pout (without fillers!), the Lip Contour pencil has a soft, buttery formula that clings to the curve of your lips. Augmenting your natural lip-line with long-wearing, creamy coverage in the deep nude ‘H.B.I.C’ shade, this liner will be your newest make up bag essential.

