Beauty

Pat McGrath Mothership VI Divine Rose Eye Shadow Palette

November 1, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Yesterday I just spotted Pat McGrath Mothership VI Divine Rose Palette and I took my time before writing this article because it was already sold out. It was gone so fast but there’s a good news as well.

Those who are living in the UK can find the Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette available in store at Selfridges. I’m actually heading over there later today, so check back on this post for SWATCHES and LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now exclusive to Sephora SEA-PAC regions & Selfridges

Pat McGrath Mothership VI Divine Rose Eye Shadow Palette

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette – New – £115.00

Vogue anointed Pat McGrath the title, “the most influential make-up artist in the world”, so we think it’s safe to say she’s a living legend. Mother pieces together the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI Divine Rose eye shadow palette exclusively for us just in time for festive tipples and merry-making. From shimmering champagne hues to glittering bronzes and matte nudes, there’s a shade for deeply dramatic and sparkling looks. Use without caution.

