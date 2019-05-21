Hello sweeties!

Not a week goes by without sharing another Huda Beauty product. This time is something bright and colorful so get ready to meet Huda Beauty The Icons Collection of new lipsticks.

Our new range is such a sexy spectrum of bold colors, from the fiercest reds, hottest pinks and sexiest beige tones, that will help you embrace any occasion.

U.K. / U.S. Launch Date – 27 May 2019 in stores at SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda previously released her Roses Lipstick Collection so it was about time to see new shades. I’m already familiar with the formula and even though I’m not particularly fond of the lipstick shade, I’d try of few of the new Icons shades.

Of course, perfecting the formula was one thing, but creating the shades was a whole different story – we literally went through 1000 shades. I always think; men have their ‘power suits’, but nothing gives me greater confidence than finding the right lipstick – for me, the right shade for the right occasion makes me feel so empowered.

Promotion Day

El Cinco de Mayo

Bachelorette

Spring Break

Honeymoon

Rendez-Vous

Staycation

Anniversary

I had my fun with Huda Beauty Cake Day, After Party Power Bullet Metallic Lipsticks (review, lip swatches) a few months ago.

