Home Beauty Huda Beauty The Icons Collection New Lipsticks for Summer 2019
Beauty

Huda Beauty The Icons Collection New Lipsticks for Summer 2019

May 21, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

Not a week goes by without sharing another Huda Beauty product. This time is something bright and colorful so get ready to meet Huda Beauty The Icons Collection of new lipsticks.

Our new range is such a sexy spectrum of bold colors, from the fiercest reds, hottest pinks and sexiest beige tones, that will help you embrace any occasion.

AVAILABILITY

U.K. / U.S. Launch Date – 27 May 2019 in stores at SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty The Icons Collection New Lipsticks for Summer 2019

Huda previously released her Roses Lipstick Collection so it was about time to see new shades. I’m already familiar with the formula and even though I’m not particularly fond of the lipstick shade, I’d try of few of the new Icons shades.

Of course, perfecting the formula was one thing, but creating the shades was a whole different story – we literally went through 1000 shades. I always think; men have their ‘power suits’, but nothing gives me greater confidence than finding the right lipstick – for me, the right shade for the right occasion makes me feel so empowered.

Power Matte Bullet – $25.00 / £22.00

  • Promotion Day
  • El Cinco de Mayo
  • Bachelorette
  • Spring Break
  • Honeymoon
  • Rendez-Vous
  • Staycation
  • Anniversary

I had my fun with Huda Beauty Cake Day, After Party Power Bullet Metallic Lipsticks (review, lip swatches) a few months ago.

Enjoy photos and swatches of Huda Beauty The Icons Collection Lipsticks…

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MUA Poptastic Eyeshadow Palette – Review, Swatches, Photos

February 22, 2014

Farmasi No 74 Nail Enamel – Review, Photos...

April 21, 2012

MAC Spring 2013 Candy Yum-Yum Lipstick is now...

December 20, 2012

Bobbi Brown Spring 2013 Pink & Red Collection...

December 31, 2012

Catrice Nude Sensation Collection for Spring 2010

December 30, 2009

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Collection Spring 2014

February 12, 2014

Max Factor Masterpiece Glamour Extensions 3-in-1 Mascara

April 16, 2015

Urban Decay New Eye Pencils & Nail Colors...

November 19, 2013

NYX Makeup Collection for Fall – Winter 2010

August 29, 2010

Essence Spring 2017 Little Beauty Angels Collection

February 8, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.