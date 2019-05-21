Hello lovelies!

Armani Beauty Color Sketcher is the new jumbo pencil signed by the brand. The new Armani Color Sketcher Collection will hit counters this summer and will feature ten shades.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 17 June 2019 at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Armani Beauty Color Sketcher Collection Summer 2019

This new Armani jumbo pencil is actually a hybrid which can be used for both lips and cheeks. The texture is super soft while the finish is matte.

What do you think about the packaging? I like its simplicity and elegance. The retractable jumbo pencils will be easy to use and no sharpener will be needed.

Plenty of nice colors to choose from and I’m not saying this only because I see some pinks in there. 🙂