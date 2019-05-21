Home Beauty Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2019
Beauty

Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2019

May 21, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Here are the latest news of Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette.

Created in collaboration with drag queen extraordinaire and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alyssa Edwards, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette is a limited edition palette featuring Alyssa’s must-have colours for drop-dead gorgeous looks.

“I don’t get cute. I get drop-dead gorgeous… and now, you can too! Myd ream for this palette was to create a color story that will give you life–one that will bring out the inner beast in everyone.” — Alyssa Edwards

We’ll debut the palette this weekend at Drag Con LA, where it will be available in very limited supply.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 29 May 2019 at ABH | 6 June 2019 at SEPHORA, ULTA

Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2019

Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $45.00 / $59.00

  • Headliner – Bright white (Matte)
  • Inspire – Champagne gold (Metallic)
  • Unicorn Tribe – Cool plum pink (Matte)
  • Brick Road – Primary yellow (Matte)
  • Texas Made – Fuchsia hot pink (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
  • Dream It – Royal blue (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
  • Back Rolls – Warm chocolate brown (Matte)
  • The Supreme – Deep peach (Matte)
  • H.O.E. – Neutral taupey brown (Matte)
  • D.D.G. – Rich violet with silver flecks (Metallic)
  • B.B.D.C. – Deep cool aubergine (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
  • Beyond – Warm fuchsia (Metallic)
  • Believe – Violet purple (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
  • Beast – Blackest black (Matte)

Enjoy more photos and swatches of Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette…

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lancome Spring 2017 Absolutely Rose Collection

December 29, 2016

Estee Lauder Sultry Nudes Eyeshadow Palette for Fall...

September 10, 2016

MAC Magnetic Nude Collection Winter 2013 / Spring...

October 21, 2013

Majolica Majorca Blooming Dreamer Makeup Collection for Summer...

May 9, 2010

Estee Lauder Pure Color LipMelt Oil-Infused Rouge 2016

May 4, 2016

Victoria's Secret Fall 2013 Nakeds Eye Palette –...

July 17, 2013

Illamasqua Generation Q Fall 2012 Collection – Mairi...

July 18, 2012

Bobbi Brown New Eyeshadow Palettes for Summer 2019

March 11, 2019

MAC Snowflushed and Oh Darling Extra Dimension Skinfinish...

October 20, 2018

Giorgio Armani Eclipse Collection for Summer 2015

May 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.