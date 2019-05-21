Hello beauties!

Here are the latest news of Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette.

Created in collaboration with drag queen extraordinaire and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alyssa Edwards, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette is a limited edition palette featuring Alyssa’s must-have colours for drop-dead gorgeous looks.

“I don’t get cute. I get drop-dead gorgeous… and now, you can too! Myd ream for this palette was to create a color story that will give you life–one that will bring out the inner beast in everyone.” — Alyssa Edwards

We’ll debut the palette this weekend at Drag Con LA, where it will be available in very limited supply.