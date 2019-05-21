Hello beauties!
Here are the latest news of Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette.
Created in collaboration with drag queen extraordinaire and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alyssa Edwards, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette is a limited edition palette featuring Alyssa’s must-have colours for drop-dead gorgeous looks.
“I don’t get cute. I get drop-dead gorgeous… and now, you can too! Myd ream for this palette was to create a color story that will give you life–one that will bring out the inner beast in everyone.” — Alyssa Edwards
We’ll debut the palette this weekend at Drag Con LA, where it will be available in very limited supply.
U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 29 May 2019 at ABH | 6 June 2019 at SEPHORA, ULTA
Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette Summer 2019
Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $45.00 / $59.00
- Headliner – Bright white (Matte)
- Inspire – Champagne gold (Metallic)
- Unicorn Tribe – Cool plum pink (Matte)
- Brick Road – Primary yellow (Matte)
- Texas Made – Fuchsia hot pink (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
- Dream It – Royal blue (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
- Back Rolls – Warm chocolate brown (Matte)
- The Supreme – Deep peach (Matte)
- H.O.E. – Neutral taupey brown (Matte)
- D.D.G. – Rich violet with silver flecks (Metallic)
- B.B.D.C. – Deep cool aubergine (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
- Beyond – Warm fuchsia (Metallic)
- Believe – Violet purple (Matte, Pressed Pigment)
- Beast – Blackest black (Matte)
Enjoy more photos and swatches of Anastasia Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette…