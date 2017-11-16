Hello cuties!

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes were released at the beginning of this month. They come in a travel-size format which is similar to a regular eyeshadow quad. I bought all four palettes and I’ve been playing with them for a while now so my reviews will follow shortly. In the meantime I’ll leave you with the photos and swatches bellow. You can also check out my previous post where you have the official swatches so you can make a comparison.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora

UK – Now at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes Swatches, Photos

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes ($27.00 / £25.00 for 0.35 oz) are available in Electric, Mauve, Smokey and Warm Brown. Each of them features nine eyeshadows with different textures and finishes. I absolutely love that you can get so many versatile shades in each palette. I can pack them all in my bag or suitcase and they don’t even take that much space, plus that I’m getting 36 shades in total.

Each cardboard palette fits in the palm of your hand, has a magnetic closure and a mirror inside. My favorite ones are the metallic colors as they shine so beautifully and have an amazing color payoff. I’ll leave to enjoy the photos and swatches now!

Do let me know if you have any favorites already or which of the palettes you want me to review first! 🙂

