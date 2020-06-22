Home Beauty MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish Available Now
Beauty

MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish Available Now

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Run don’t walk if you want to get the new MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish which comes in a limited edition of 1000 pieces!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC COSMETICS

MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish

Underground Mineralize Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $30.00 for 4 g/ 0.14 oz

This extremely limited-edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish glowlighter adds a luminous-to-metallic glow to skin. The exclusive multidimensional multichrome shade features a kaleidoscopic colour wave that shifts from light blue, to rosy pink, to soft yellow – using an innovative pigment-saturation technique to unite multiple prismatic pigments that are baked all the way through the powder.

This ultra-silky and weightless hybrid highlighter also uses innovative technology to transform the purest pearlescent particles from a liquid into a powder, which applies like a second skin. The luminizing effect is instantaneous and buildable – from a soft ethereal glow to a more dramatic, glassy metallic effect that lasts up to ten hours. Available to M·A·C Lovers only.

SHADE:

  • Underground – Kaleidoscopic colour wave that shifts from light blue, to rosy pink, to soft yellow
SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte...

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection – Lip Swatches

10 Mistakes New Content Creators Make

MAC Cosmetics The Sims 4 Collection

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes for Fall 2020

Tom Ford Lip Spark Baby & Commando Lipsticks...

Why Did I Make a Patreon Page! You...

Tom Ford ICONIC LOOK EYE AND LIP SET...

Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.