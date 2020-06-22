Hello beauties!

Run don’t walk if you want to get the new MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish which comes in a limited edition of 1000 pieces!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC COSMETICS

MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish

This extremely limited-edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish glowlighter adds a luminous-to-metallic glow to skin. The exclusive multidimensional multichrome shade features a kaleidoscopic colour wave that shifts from light blue, to rosy pink, to soft yellow – using an innovative pigment-saturation technique to unite multiple prismatic pigments that are baked all the way through the powder.

This ultra-silky and weightless hybrid highlighter also uses innovative technology to transform the purest pearlescent particles from a liquid into a powder, which applies like a second skin. The luminizing effect is instantaneous and buildable – from a soft ethereal glow to a more dramatic, glassy metallic effect that lasts up to ten hours. Available to M·A·C Lovers only.

SHADE:

Underground – Kaleidoscopic colour wave that shifts from light blue, to rosy pink, to soft yellow