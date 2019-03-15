Hello beauties!

I hope you are sitting down for this read because Guerlain Summer 2019 Endless Love Collection gifting edition is gonna blow you away. If you are not a Guerlain lover by now, after seeing the beauties featured in this collection you have pretty high chances of becoming one.

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Summer 2019 Endless Love Collection Gifting Edition

So we have all kinds of Guerlain Summer 2019 makeup products and especially Terracotta powders that will be launched pretty soon.

I hope you haven’t missed the hot news of Guerlain Summer 2019 Terracotta Bronzing & Blush Powder Duos. Prepare yourselves for a new gorgeous and collector’s release. Hard to resist to, just like these upcoming Guerlain Summer 2019 launches bellow. 🙂

What you can already shop for is Guerlain Terracotta Summer 2019 Collection with a bunch of new products and a face palette. Too many temptations in there as well. I’ll most likely fall into temptation as well with Guerlain Highlighter Stick very soon. 🙂

Now let’s check our newness or #impulsepurchase right bellow. It seems that we are getting a new product, Guerlain Meteorites Bubble Blush Gel Blush which is a new version of Meteorites Bubble Blush from past years.

It will be available in two Pink and Peach shades with a waterbased refreshing formula. Each Guerlain Meteorites Bubble Blush Gel has this new swirl pattern with a shimmer incorporated. This way is easier to get a satiny, shimmery finish with just an easy swirl over your skin.

I hope it has the same inimitable and delicate violet scent of the past editions.

Another new product is Guerlain Meteorites Pearls Collector Summer 2019 edition. This limited edition paisley design compact hides new shades of lightful powder pearls in orange, fuchsia, golden and champagne.

I’m hooked on this gorgeous packaging to tell you the truth and I can easily nominate Guerlain Summer 2019 Endless Love Collection for the best Summer 2019 makeup collection. Well at least after having a first look at the products and judging by the packaging. I’m pretty sure some of these products perform amazing as well but I’ll let you know more in my upcoming reviews.

Guerlain Terracotta Wooden Collector 2019 edition is definitely a collector’s edition. The Terracotta No.3 bronzer living together with a coral blusher in a noble wood compact is definitely something that I don’t think I could miss.

I mean just look at that gorgeous design for a second. 🙂 And yes, I’ll be heartless enough to swirl my brush over Guerlain Terracotta Wooden Collector 2019 edition and see the gentle sun-kissed effect on my skin. Actually, I can’t wait for that. 🙂

Nobody can escape Guerlain Summer 2019 makeup collection, not even Meteorites makeup lovers. We have something for you as well so come closer and take a look at the new Guerlain Meteorites Glow Cushion.

The funny thing is that I actually saw this one available online this morning on a Vietnamese shop. It was ready to order and actually discounted to the equivalent price of $58.00 / £43.00. This edition of Guerlain Meteorites Glow Cushion has 3 shades included.

Last but not least we have a repromote edition of Guerlain Rouge G personalized lipstick. The two cases Miami Glam and Preppy Chic are repromotes and they were limited edition last year.

Of course I wouldn’t have missed Guerlain Miami Glam lipstick case (review) for the world as you know I’m a pink fanatic. I bought a couple of Guerlain Rouge G pink lipstick shades and I put the lip case to work. 🙂

What do you lovelies think of this Guerlain Summer 2019 makeup collection? What will you be shopping for? 🙂

Original photos were courtesy of Mackarie and were edited by me.