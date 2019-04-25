Hello sweeties!

Do you remember the teaser post about Guerlain Summer 2019 Endless Love Collection? Well, some of the products are already available online, while the others will be launching in the upcoming days as well.

I just think all the products from Guerlain Summer 2019 edition are so pretty and it will be hard to choose a favorite. If you are Guerlain lover or Guerlain collector you’ll may have to spent some hard money this season. By the way, have you seen Guerlain Summer 2019 Bronzing & Blush Duos?

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at SAKS | May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Summer 2019

Meteorites Bubble Blush is a unique and fun limited edition radiant cream blush. Blush and highlighter blend together in a spiral with an iridescent finish, for a naturally fresh complexion in pink and peach tones. The aqueous gel texture instantly refreshes the skin.

For a fresh, healthy look, smile and apply the blush to the top of the cheekbones. Spread the shimmer with your fingertips. Repeat for desired intensity.

Shades:

Peach

Pink

What do you ladies think of Guerlain Meteorites Glow Cushion. I saw it available on an Asian website last month so I’m sure we won’t have to wait for it too long. It has 3 shades that will give you a healthy and fresh looking complexion.

The new edition of Guerlain Terracotta Routes de Indes 2019 looks irresistible. It comes in a wooden packaging and as beautiful as it may look you have to know that the golden pattern is just an over spray. It can be used on face and decolletage if you want to achieve that famous Terracotta summer look.