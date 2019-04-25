Hello beauties!

Let’s welcome the new Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets that just launch at Sephora. This time the lip sets come in transparent gift boxes as a limited edition to recreate the emblematic lips Huda Beauty!

U.S. / France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Huda Beauty New Matte & Cream Lip Sets

Each set contains:

1,2 g Lip Contour

1,9 mL Liquid Matte

1,5 mL Demi Matte

Enhance your smile with these beautiful lip-shaped gift boxes – the perfect gift for all lipstick lovers.



Each kit includes a large format Lip Contour pencil, a Liquid Matte mini lipstick in a complementary hue and a mini Demi Matte lipstick.



Each kit is composed of complementary shades carefully selected by Huda. Make your choice !

Sheikha and Trophy Wife: Intense roses for a sophisticated and striking look in an instant!

Day Slayer and Venus: Light brown hues and refined rose shades for a successful day look.

Mogul and Bombshell: Vintage pink shades for a flawless and glamorous look!

Bawse and Famous: Gourmet berry colors for a girls’ party!

Enjoy swatches of Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets…