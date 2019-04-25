Home Beauty Huda Beauty New Matte & Cream Lip Sets are Available Now at Sephora
Beauty

Huda Beauty New Matte & Cream Lip Sets are Available Now at Sephora

April 25, 2019

Hello beauties!

Let’s welcome the new Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets that just launch at Sephora. This time the lip sets come in transparent gift boxes as a limited edition to recreate the emblematic lips Huda Beauty!

WHERE TO SHOP

U.S. / France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Huda Beauty New Matte & Cream Lip Sets

Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets – New – $25.00 / €24.00

Each set contains:

  • 1,2 g Lip Contour
  • 1,9 mL Liquid Matte
  • 1,5 mL Demi Matte

Enhance your smile with these beautiful lip-shaped gift boxes – the perfect gift for all lipstick lovers.

Each kit includes a large format Lip Contour pencil, a Liquid Matte mini lipstick in a complementary hue and a mini Demi Matte lipstick.

Each kit is composed of complementary shades carefully selected by Huda. Make your choice !

  • Sheikha and Trophy Wife: Intense roses for a sophisticated and striking look in an instant!
  • Day Slayer and Venus: Light brown hues and refined rose shades for a successful day look.
  • Mogul and Bombshell: Vintage pink shades for a flawless and glamorous look!
  • Bawse and Famous: Gourmet berry colors for a girls’ party!

Enjoy swatches of Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets…

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Orly Electronica Fall 2012 Collection – Swatches &...

July 14, 2012

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette launches for Summer...

June 2, 2015

Guerlain Makeup Collection for Spring 2011 – Sneak...

November 14, 2010

MAC Spring 2013 Studio Collection – Official Info...

December 18, 2012

MustaeV Pink Mist Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

January 22, 2016

NYX Fall 2013 The “It” List Lip Gloss...

August 12, 2013

Givenchy Spring 2011 Makeup Collection – Sneak Peek

October 23, 2010

Urban Decay Summer 2017 Jean-Michel Basquiat Collection

March 16, 2017

Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

December 1, 2018

OPI Fashion Plate MLB Collection Spring 2014 –...

February 24, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.