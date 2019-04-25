Hello beauties!
Let’s welcome the new Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets that just launch at Sephora. This time the lip sets come in transparent gift boxes as a limited edition to recreate the emblematic lips Huda Beauty!
U.S. / France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Huda Beauty New Matte & Cream Lip Sets
Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets – New – $25.00 / €24.00
Each set contains:
- 1,2 g Lip Contour
- 1,9 mL Liquid Matte
- 1,5 mL Demi Matte
Enhance your smile with these beautiful lip-shaped gift boxes – the perfect gift for all lipstick lovers.
Each kit includes a large format Lip Contour pencil, a Liquid Matte mini lipstick in a complementary hue and a mini Demi Matte lipstick.
Each kit is composed of complementary shades carefully selected by Huda. Make your choice !
- Sheikha and Trophy Wife: Intense roses for a sophisticated and striking look in an instant!
- Day Slayer and Venus: Light brown hues and refined rose shades for a successful day look.
- Mogul and Bombshell: Vintage pink shades for a flawless and glamorous look!
- Bawse and Famous: Gourmet berry colors for a girls’ party!
Enjoy swatches of Huda Beauty Matte & Cream Lip Sets…