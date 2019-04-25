Hello pretties!

NARS Natural Radiant Long Wear Cushion Foundation SPF50 is a new cushion foundation that keeps the natural gloss for a long time. It will protect skin from environmental factors, keeping away dust particles, damage caused by ultraviolet light and dryness. The formula contains white water lily extract that protects the skin and give a more shiny, glowy effect.

Asia Launch Date – 5 July 2019 | U.S. Launch Date – TBA at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Natural Radiant Long Wear Cushion Foundation

The new NARS Summer 2019 Cushion Foundation will be available in six shades. The formula contains moisturizing nylon powder which helps retain moisture in the skin and produce a natural luster.

In addition, a blend of raspberry, apple and watermelon extracts brings firmness to the skin and leads to smooth and even skin.

