Guerlain Les Voilettes Loose Powder launches tomorrow in Japan. This new loose powder is an addition to the previous release of the 24k Gold Compact Powder launched last year.

Japan Launch Date – 1 September 2020 | U.S. & International Launch Date – TBA at ESCENTUAL (best price) | FeelUnique, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, John Lewis, Selfridges, Hudson’s Bay

Guerlain Les Voilettes Loose Powder for Fall 2020

Les Voilettes Loose Powder – $59.00

Les Voilettes Travelling Loose Powder, the universal loose powder by Guerlain, provides a translucently matt and smooth complexion and sets make-up throughout the day. This ethereal powder reveals the natural radiance of the skin and offers a luminous make-up result that feels soft to the touch.

The face make-up remains the same after temperature variations thanks to its active ingredients. Sheer on application, it adapts to all skin tones. Nomadic packaging with an integrated powder puff to easily touch-up your make-up throughout the day.

I’ve already seen this powder being available online HERE. This year I haven’t bought anything from Guerlain which is in my top 3 favorite brands. You know how much I used to blog Guerlain but this year they didn’t launch to many products.

