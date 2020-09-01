Hello beauties!

We can finally enjoy a first look at Dior Golden Nights Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. After the big news of Dior Fall 2020 makeup collection being canceled, Dior lovers were even more curious for the big reveal of the Christmas Collection. I’m sharing with you a few photos that I got through my beauty community on Instagram. Let’s all enjoy the beautiful limited edition items.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London | Singapore Launch Date – 1 November 2020

Dior Golden Nights Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

I’m looking forward to Dior Golden Nights Holiday 2020 as it is one of the few interesting collections that I’ve seen so far. After releasing their new eyeshadow quints with a new formula, I’m sure these two limited edition eyeshadow palettes will have the new formula as well. I can’t wait to try it, but I’m thinking if I should buy both or just play it safe and stick to the classy version in brown, pink and gold.

That snowflake pattern looks really beautiful especially on the new pink blusher. I’m really tempted to pick up this new Rouge Blush as the color I’m sure it will look very flattering on fair and light skin tones. I kind of get some Diorsnow vibes when I’m looking at this blusher but I’ll blame it on the pattern.

At this point I don’t have any information about any highlighters or illuminating powders that may be included in this collection. So please make sure to check back from time to time as I’ll be updating this post when more information becomes available.

Now, let’s take a second and enjoy these Diorific Lipstick shades. They are not my favorite shades so they may be a pass for me to be honest. I’m still waiting for the entire collection to be revealed so I can decide what products I’ll buy.

Last but not least we have two shades of Dior Lip Maximizer Hyaluronic Lip Plumper in a pink with golden reflex and a warm gold. These look tempting so I may pick up just the pink shade. There’s no Dior Holiday collection without a few nail polish shades but I don’t have any photos or information about those just yet.

I’m happy to have been able to share with you these first photos of Dior Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. I know how anxious the entire community was for this release since Dior missed its Fall 2020 limited edition collection. What are you thoughts?