MAC x Mary J. Blige Lipstick for Summer 2019

Hello beauties!

Mary J. Blige drops the first-ever shade of new Love Me Lipstick! The light-as-air, argan oil-infused formula serves saturated colour, a satin-soft finish and all-day moisture.

U.S. Launch Date – 23 June 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC x Mary J. Blige Lipstick

M∙A∙C is excited to introduce Love Me Lipstick with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige. Get an exclusive sneak peek at our latest lipstick innovation coming out this summer, launching first in the iconic superstar’s signature light pink-beige hue. Fall in love at first swipe with Mary J.’s signed, limited-edition, state-of-the-art lipstick that delivers an instant hit of powerful colour and all-day moisture.

Love Me – pink beige (Creamy Satin Finish)