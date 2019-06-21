Home Beauty MAC x Mary J. Blige Lipstick for Summer 2019
MAC x Mary J. Blige Lipstick for Summer 2019

June 21, 2019

Hello beauties!

Mary J. Blige drops the first-ever shade of new Love Me Lipstick! The light-as-air, argan oil-infused formula serves saturated colour, a satin-soft finish and all-day moisture.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 23 June 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC x Mary J. Blige Lipstick

M∙A∙C is excited to introduce Love Me Lipstick with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige. Get an exclusive sneak peek at our latest lipstick innovation coming out this summer, launching first in the iconic superstar’s signature light pink-beige hue. Fall in love at first swipe with Mary J.’s signed, limited-edition, state-of-the-art lipstick that delivers an instant hit of powerful colour and all-day moisture.

Love Me Lipstick / Mary J Blige – $19.00

  • Love Me – pink beige (Creamy Satin Finish)

