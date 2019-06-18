Hello beauties!

One by one Autumn 2019 makeup collections are being revealed. This time I want to show the new Bobbi brown The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes which just launched in the UK. Accompaning this launch there’s a new bright highlighter and skincare products. Check them out!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Bobbi Brown | beginning July 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Fall 2019 The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes & Skincare Products

An artist-curated collection of eye shadow palettes, each featuring five universally flattering shades in stunning finishes to customize any look.

Midnight Orchid

Into the Sunset

Burnished Bronze

Blue Storm

Night Smoke

Your go-to product for a lit-from-within glow, Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Brick combines the warmth of a bronzer and the soft flush of a blush with a gorgeous, subtle glow.

Porcelain Pearl (New Shade)

Bobbi Brown New Skincare Items

An indulgent way to cleanse skin—this special blend of Jasmine Flower Extract and botanical oils dissolves surface impurities and makeup without disrupting skin’s natural balance. The result: skin feels soothed, supple and comfortable.

Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Melter & Cleanser is a 3-in-1 formula that cleanses the skin, removes impurities and makeup, and balances the skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this one will leave the skin feeling calm and clean.