Hello beauties!
One by one Autumn 2019 makeup collections are being revealed. This time I want to show the new Bobbi brown The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes which just launched in the UK. Accompaning this launch there’s a new bright highlighter and skincare products. Check them out!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Bobbi Brown | beginning July 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols
Bobbi Brown Fall 2019 The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes & Skincare Products
The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition – £32.00
An artist-curated collection of eye shadow palettes, each featuring five universally flattering shades in stunning finishes to customize any look.
- Midnight Orchid
- Into the Sunset
- Burnished Bronze
- Blue Storm
- Night Smoke
Brightening Brick Highlighter – Limited Edition – £36.00
Your go-to product for a lit-from-within glow, Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Brick combines the warmth of a bronzer and the soft flush of a blush with a gorgeous, subtle glow.
- Porcelain Pearl (New Shade)
RELATED: Bobbi Brown NEW Air Cushion Foundation
Bobbi Brown New Skincare Items
Soothing Cleansing Oil – £34.00 for 200 ml
An indulgent way to cleanse skin—this special blend of Jasmine Flower Extract and botanical oils dissolves surface impurities and makeup without disrupting skin’s natural balance. The result: skin feels soothed, supple and comfortable.
Makeup Melter & Cleanser – NEW – 150ml
Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Melter & Cleanser is a 3-in-1 formula that cleanses the skin, removes impurities and makeup, and balances the skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this one will leave the skin feeling calm and clean.
- Cleanses skin, removes impurities and makeup, and balances the skin
- Cranberry, blueberry, and goji berry extracts keep skin feeling calm and clean
- Caffeine and algae extract work together to soothe skin and combat skin irritation
- Zinc PCA acts as an astringent to remove oil and clarify skin
- Glycerin prevents skin dehydration