Bobbi Brown Fall 2019 The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes & Skincare Products

June 18, 2019

Hello beauties!

One by one Autumn 2019 makeup collections are being revealed. This time I want to show the new Bobbi brown The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes which just launched in the UK. Accompaning this launch there’s a new bright highlighter and skincare products. Check them out!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Bobbi Brown | beginning July 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Fall 2019 The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palettes & Skincare Products

The Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition – £32.00

An artist-curated collection of eye shadow palettes, each featuring five universally flattering shades in stunning finishes to customize any look.

  • Midnight Orchid
  • Into the Sunset
  • Burnished Bronze
  • Blue Storm
  • Night Smoke

Brightening Brick Highlighter – Limited Edition – £36.00

Your go-to product for a lit-from-within glow, Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Brick combines the warmth of a bronzer and the soft flush of a blush with a gorgeous, subtle glow.

  • Porcelain Pearl (New Shade)

RELATED: Bobbi Brown NEW Air Cushion Foundation

Bobbi Brown New Skincare Items

Soothing Cleansing Oil – £34.00 for 200 ml

An indulgent way to cleanse skin—this special blend of Jasmine Flower Extract and botanical oils dissolves surface impurities and makeup without disrupting skin’s natural balance. The result: skin feels soothed, supple and comfortable.

Makeup Melter & Cleanser – NEW – 150ml

Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Melter & Cleanser is a 3-in-1 formula that cleanses the skin, removes impurities and makeup, and balances the skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this one will leave the skin feeling calm and clean.

  • Cleanses skin, removes impurities and makeup, and balances the skin
  • Cranberry, blueberry, and goji berry extracts keep skin feeling calm and clean
  • Caffeine and algae extract work together to soothe skin and combat skin irritation
  • Zinc PCA acts as an astringent to remove oil and clarify skin
  • Glycerin prevents skin dehydration

