After we’ve been teased with the new Guerlain Les Meteorites 2020 Collection for weeks, now I’m bringing you the promo photos along with more official information. Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Fresh Body Mist is another newness of this season which will be available on the counters from 15 May.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – May 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Les Meteorites 2020 Collection & La Petite Robe Noire Fresh Body Mist

Guerlain Meteorites Pearls Dust Palette – New & Limited Edition – $65.00

This new formula, made from marine pearl extract, promises skin that is brighter than ever, with a subtle and immediate radiance thanks to light-reflecting micro-nacres.



Shades:

Pearly Pink

Pearly Gold

Pearly Amber

Guerlain Liquid Pearls Pen – New

This is a new liquid highlighter in a pen shape with a puffy applicator. 🙂

Guerlain Meteorites Pearls – Limited Edition

This Summer 2020 Les Meteorites collection wouldn’t have been completed without the famous Meteorites Pearls which comes in green, purple, yellow, rosy, white and light beige pearls.

La Petite Robe Noire Fresh Body Mist – New & Limited Edition (from 15 May)

Delicate and sparkling, the fresh body mist La Petite Robe Noire is the essential accessory for summer walks.



Tart citrus fruits, a delicate bouquet of roses, a blackcurrant note … A fragrance full of delicacy to enjoy the summer gently.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Fresh Body Mist will be available in a bottle of 100 ml and will retail for €49.00.