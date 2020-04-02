Home Beauty Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection
Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection

April 2, 2020

Hello lovelies!

Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection features not only the new Mad Eyes mascara but also a bunch of other new and limited edition products exclusively for eyes. Check out the entire range!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – June 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

 

Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection

Mad Eyes Mascara – New – €35.50

A new formula with a composition of Beeswax, which covers each eyelashes without gluing them, cotton extract, which smooths the eyelashes externally and strengthens them from the inside, making them stronger, as well as D-panthenol, which provides the eyelashes with continuous moisturizing, helps strengthen and grow eyelashes.

The new Mad Eyes Mascara promises to make eyelashes 15% longer and 14% more curved and the decorative part of the mascara promises to increase the volume of eyelashes by 112%. A specially designed brush allows you to apply the maximum amount of mascara, thanks to evenly distributed bristles.

Shades:

  • Mad Black
  • Mad Brown
  • Mad Blue

Mad Eyes Duo Stick – New – Limited Edition – €35.00

This creamy duo eyeshadow stick with a new formula will be available in a limited edition in four shades.

Mad Eyes Liquid Eyeliner – €41.00

  • 01 Noir / Black
  • 02 Brun / Brown

Mad Eyes Precise Eyeliner – €39.00

  • 01 Noir / Black

Mad Eyes Brow Framer – €40.00

Enjoy more photos…

 

