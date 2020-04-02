Hello lovelies!

Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection features not only the new Mad Eyes mascara but also a bunch of other new and limited edition products exclusively for eyes. Check out the entire range!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – June 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection

Mad Eyes Mascara – New – €35.50

A new formula with a composition of Beeswax, which covers each eyelashes without gluing them, cotton extract, which smooths the eyelashes externally and strengthens them from the inside, making them stronger, as well as D-panthenol, which provides the eyelashes with continuous moisturizing, helps strengthen and grow eyelashes.

The new Mad Eyes Mascara promises to make eyelashes 15% longer and 14% more curved and the decorative part of the mascara promises to increase the volume of eyelashes by 112%. A specially designed brush allows you to apply the maximum amount of mascara, thanks to evenly distributed bristles.



Shades:

Mad Black

Mad Brown

Mad Blue

Mad Eyes Duo Stick – New – Limited Edition – €35.00

This creamy duo eyeshadow stick with a new formula will be available in a limited edition in four shades.

Mad Eyes Liquid Eyeliner – €41.00

01 Noir / Black

02 Brun / Brown

Mad Eyes Precise Eyeliner – €39.00

01 Noir / Black

Mad Eyes Brow Framer – €40.00

