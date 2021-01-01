Hello beauties!

It’s time for Gucci Beauty to show us its new Rouge a Lèvres Satin Lipstick Lunar New Year Edition. While the colors are repromoted the packaging is surely exquisite and if you love red lip colors it will be hard to resist them.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | SELFRIDGES

Gucci Rouge a Lèvres Satin Lipstick Lunar New Year Edition

A limited-edition lipstick that has intense color and offers a long-lasting, perfect satin finish.

This lipstick is lightweight and comfortable to wear. The formula leaves lips smooth, delivering vivid and vibrant color, and is perfumed with notes of violet. It is also designed for the occasion; the etched gold tube is given a red makeover to celebrate the hue thought to bring luck and good fortune for the new year.

SHADES:

25* Goldie Red – the gucci red satin

505 Janet Rust – rusty red satin

513 Emmy Red – orangey red satin

