Hello ladies!
Today I have for you the first information regarding Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. Even though we will have to wait quite a few good months to see the products on the counter, at least we can know what to expect from Givenchy.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – November 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods
Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection
The theme of this collection is inspired by the red color, which is a festive and powerful shade. You can notice the limited edition special red and glamorous packaging that is sure to attract your attention.
Givenchy Red Lights Palette – Limited Edition – £44.00
This multi-use face and eye palette features a blush, highlighter and two eyeshadows in a shimmer green and matte shade.
Givenchy Prisme Libre – Limited Edition – £48.00
- No.10 Sparkling Mousseline
Givenchy Rouge Interdit – Limited Edition – £26.50
- No.27 Bold Red
- No.28 Thrilling Brown
I’ll let you decide if this holiday 2019 collection is worth saving for and if the these Givenchy makeup products will find their way onto your shopping list.