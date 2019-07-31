Hello ladies!

Today I have for you the first information regarding Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. Even though we will have to wait quite a few good months to see the products on the counter, at least we can know what to expect from Givenchy.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – November 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

The theme of this collection is inspired by the red color, which is a festive and powerful shade. You can notice the limited edition special red and glamorous packaging that is sure to attract your attention.

Givenchy Red Lights Palette – Limited Edition – £44.00

This multi-use face and eye palette features a blush, highlighter and two eyeshadows in a shimmer green and matte shade.

RELATED: GIVENCHY FALL 2019 MAKEUP COLLECTION

Givenchy Prisme Libre – Limited Edition – £48.00

Sparkling Mousseline

Givenchy Rouge Interdit – Limited Edition – £26.50

Bold Red

Thrilling Brown

I’ll let you decide if this holiday 2019 collection is worth saving for and if the these Givenchy makeup products will find their way onto your shopping list.