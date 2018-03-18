Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Vibes Spring Summer 2018 Collection brings new limited edition lip products our way. If you love Armani lip products then check out what goodies the brand will launch next. I’m talking about four Lip Magnets and four Lip Maestro shades.

Availability

UK & International – soon at Feel Unique

Giorgio Armani Vibes Spring Summer 2018 Collection

This a new category of matte lipstick with an ultra thin film technology. The texture is 4 times thinner than a classic lipstick. For the first time, the fluidity and long-lasting hold of the iconic Maestro Fusion are combined with the intensity and purity of Lip Maestro’s colours.

Shades:

304 Scarlet

513 Magenta

405 Vermillon

606 Burgundy

As I mention, I’m totally in love with Armani Lip Magnet formula. It was my favorite matte liquid lipstick that I could wore every day. Since then I discovered only two resembling formulas but Lip Magnet has still remained my favorite.

You can take a closer look at my reviews with lip swatches for these shades:

If you don’t like wearing matte lipsticks because of the drying sensation, you definitely need to try out Giorgio Armani Lip Magnets. The patented calligraphic applicator allows for extreme precision during the application. Is an unique type of applicator, the only one I’ve seen so far. Offers more than perfect lip contour, and makes it possible to obtain a matte and ultra-thin film on the lips. The crystalline bottle, with its pure and elegant design, reveals a desirable couture object.

It’s available now in four shades with a limited edition packaging.

The first lipstick fusion. More sophisticated than a gloss and brighter than a classic matte lipstick, Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Vibes Mate Lip Lacquer is an exception: a bright matte lipstick that dresses the lips of an infinite velvet formula softness that captures light for intense, exceptional and long-lasting colour rendering.

SHOP THIS POST