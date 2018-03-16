Rouge Bunny Rouge Royal Gift Sets Spring 2018

Hello lovelies!

Rouge Bunny Rouge Royal Gift Sets are a selection of fine gifts offering cult classics beauty must-haves elegantly. There are three sets to choose from and they come packaged in RBR signature present boxes. I did a quick unboxing video on Instagram the other day about new RBR products that you can see now in the Highlights section.

Royal Gift Set TREASURES AND DELIGHTS are available in three options for different beauty needs, wants and caprices: ‘Smoke and Ice’ for eyes, ‘Smile and Kiss’ for lips and ‘Define and Conquer’ comprising essentials.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Bloomingdale’s , Beauty Habit

UK & International – @rougebunnyrouge.com RBR-CHICPROFILE20 code to receive 20% discount at RBR boutique, @alyaka.com, @bloomperfume.co.uk

Rouge Bunny Rouge Royal Gift Set Spring 2018 Collection

Smoke and Ice – $79.00 / €65.00

Includes:

Modelling Mascara ‘Midnight’Long-lasting Duo Cream Eye

Shadow ‘Birdwing

Beauteous Eye Khol

Salome’Aqua Primer miniature

Smile and Kiss – $79.00 / €65.00

Includes:

Colour Burst Lipstick ‘Whim of Mine’

Sheer Lipstick ‘Relish of Heaven’

RBR Lips Brush 010

Define and Conquer – $79.00 / €65.00