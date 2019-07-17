Home Beauty Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

July 17, 2019



Hello beauties!

I have for you the preliminary information for Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 makeup collection. While the launch date is still to be announced we can take a first look at Armani Fall 2019 makeup collection which features universally flattering, earthy shades in matte finishes.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Harrods

Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 Collection

Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick – $38.00

A matte finish, full-coverage lipstick that provides eight hours of wear. There will be six shades available but I’m still waiting on the details.

Armani Lip Maestro – $38.00

  • 100 Sand
  • 101 Granite
  • 102 Sandstone
  • 206 Cedar
  • 207 Acajou
  • 415 Redwood
  • 522 Desert
  • 523 Rose sand
  • 524 Rose nomad
  • 525 Rose clay

Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow – $28.00

  • 50 Ochre
  • 51 Maple
  • 52 Granite

