I have for you the preliminary information for Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 makeup collection. While the launch date is still to be announced we can take a first look at Armani Fall 2019 makeup collection which features universally flattering, earthy shades in matte finishes.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Harrods
Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 Collection
Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick – $38.00
A matte finish, full-coverage lipstick that provides eight hours of wear. There will be six shades available but I’m still waiting on the details.
Armani Lip Maestro – $38.00
- 100 Sand
- 101 Granite
- 102 Sandstone
- 206 Cedar
- 207 Acajou
- 415 Redwood
- 522 Desert
- 523 Rose sand
- 524 Rose nomad
- 525 Rose clay
Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow – $28.00
- 50 Ochre
- 51 Maple
- 52 Granite