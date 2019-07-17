Hello beauties!

I have for you the preliminary information for Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 makeup collection. While the launch date is still to be announced we can take a first look at Armani Fall 2019 makeup collection which features universally flattering, earthy shades in matte finishes.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Harrods

Giorgio Armani Matte Nature Fall 2019 Collection

A matte finish, full-coverage lipstick that provides eight hours of wear. There will be six shades available but I’m still waiting on the details.

100 Sand

101 Granite

102 Sandstone

206 Cedar

207 Acajou

415 Redwood

522 Desert

523 Rose sand

524 Rose nomad

525 Rose clay

50 Ochre

51 Maple

52 Granite