Home Beauty Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation
Beauty

Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation

June 26, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation presents a new edition all wrapped up in a limited edition gold-lacquered case. Is the perfect product that you can take out from your purse when your make-up needs a touch up. Designed to replicate your bare skin, but better, it provides buildable coverage for a flawless finish.

WHERE TO BUY

UK Launch Date – Now at Harrods

Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation – £61.00

Basically the formula is the same only the packaging is different. So if you haven’t tried it before or you bought in the past and loved it a now you want a refill, here’s your chance.

Or, maybe you’re just a makeup collector and you fancy the new and golden case packaging and you don’t want to miss this edition. 🙂

Designed for the modern multi-tasking woman who refuses to compromise on luxury, beauty, efficacy and ease. My Armani To Go The Cushion Foundation is a next generation essential that brings together high-tech formula, a sleek, travel-friendly compact and a professional applicator.

New My Armani To Go The Cushion Foundation takes the compact cushion trend one step further: now every woman has the expertise of a professional at her fingertips. Effortless skin perfection – anytime, anywhere.

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catrice Oceana Collection for Summer 2010

April 1, 2010

China Glaze Lite Brite Summer 2016 Collection

March 2, 2016

Gucci Spring 2016 Makeup Collection

February 1, 2016

MAC Soft Serve Summer 2016 Collection

April 8, 2016

MAC Office Hours Collection for Fall 2012 –...

July 15, 2012

Clinique NEW Even Better Dark Spot Correcting Hand...

May 19, 2012

Jill Stuart Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros Collection for...

September 4, 2012

Essence Road Trip Summer 2014 Collection

June 3, 2014

NYX Sex Bomb and Adorable Makeup Palettes for...

January 14, 2014

BeYu Summer 2013 Long Lasting Nail Lacquers &...

April 28, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.