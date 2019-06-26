Hello beauties!

Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation presents a new edition all wrapped up in a limited edition gold-lacquered case. Is the perfect product that you can take out from your purse when your make-up needs a touch up. Designed to replicate your bare skin, but better, it provides buildable coverage for a flawless finish.

UK Launch Date – Now at Harrods

Armani My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation – £61.00

Basically the formula is the same only the packaging is different. So if you haven’t tried it before or you bought in the past and loved it a now you want a refill, here’s your chance.

Or, maybe you’re just a makeup collector and you fancy the new and golden case packaging and you don’t want to miss this edition. 🙂

Designed for the modern multi-tasking woman who refuses to compromise on luxury, beauty, efficacy and ease. My Armani To Go The Cushion Foundation is a next generation essential that brings together high-tech formula, a sleek, travel-friendly compact and a professional applicator.

New My Armani To Go The Cushion Foundation takes the compact cushion trend one step further: now every woman has the expertise of a professional at her fingertips. Effortless skin perfection – anytime, anywhere.