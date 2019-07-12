Home Beauty Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 – Best Picks
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 – Best Picks

July 12, 2019

Hello everyone!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started today so if you are card hold member you can already start doing some damage. For non-cardholders Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will start from 19 July and will last until 4 August. Some consider this to be a huge event because is a sale where you can buy luxury and high end items at discounted prices. For me Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is special because we can shop new Fall season products in advance and also enjoy the exclusive products, sets and kits that brands are putting together for a limited time, exclusive for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

MAC Cosmetics is usually one of the brands that will offer a wide range of products and this year you can shop MAC Up Close & Personal Collection among other picks. Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, YSL, Dior and so many other high end and luxury makeup brands come with exclusive offers. The shopping event is open so have fun, but more important, do shop wisely.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / International – NOW at NORDSTROM for card holders | Non-cardholders from 19 July until 4 August 2019

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 – Best Picks

I’ve put together a list with the best picks for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 for makeup and skincare but don’t forget there’s also fashion involved.

Makeup Exclusives – EYES

Makeup Exclusive – FACE / CHEEKS

Makeup Exclusive – LIPS

SKINCARE EXCLUSIVE


