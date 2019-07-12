Hello everyone!
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale started today so if you are card hold member you can already start doing some damage. For non-cardholders Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will start from 19 July and will last until 4 August. Some consider this to be a huge event because is a sale where you can buy luxury and high end items at discounted prices. For me Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is special because we can shop new Fall season products in advance and also enjoy the exclusive products, sets and kits that brands are putting together for a limited time, exclusive for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
MAC Cosmetics is usually one of the brands that will offer a wide range of products and this year you can shop MAC Up Close & Personal Collection among other picks. Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, YSL, Dior and so many other high end and luxury makeup brands come with exclusive offers. The shopping event is open so have fun, but more important, do shop wisely.
U.S. / International – NOW at NORDSTROM for card holders | Non-cardholders from 19 July until 4 August 2019
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 – Best Picks
I’ve put together a list with the best picks for Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 for makeup and skincare but don’t forget there’s also fashion involved.
Makeup Exclusives – EYES
- Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set ($85.00 / $126 value) Chic nude shades of Tom Ford Eye Color Quad & miniature deluxe Lip Colors.
- Tom Ford Eye & Lip Set ($155 / $211 value) eyeshadow quad, extreme mascara, eye pencil and lipstick.
- Laura Mercier Signature Eye Palette ($59.00 / $135 value) includes 9 eyeshadows in cool, warm and neutral shades.
- Charlotte Tilbury Easy Portable Pocket Sized Smoky Eye Palette ($55.00) mini 6 pan eye palette.
- MAC Eye & Face Kit ($45.00 / $82.00 value) A palette for eyes & face featuring cool or warm neutral shades all packaged up in a special, textured metallic rose-gold tone package.
- Dior Layering Lashes Set ($58.00 / $80 value) A three-piece mascara layering set in a special pouch.
- Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow & Face Palette ($85.00 / $267 value) An all-in-one kit featuring 6 eyeshadows, 3 highlight/bronzer shades and Smokey Eye Mascara.
- Too Faced Pretty Rich Makeup Set ($49.00 / $97 value)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo ($25.00 / $43 value) Includes: Clear Brow Gel (full-size), Brow Wiz (full-size)
Makeup Exclusive – FACE / CHEEKS
- Giorgio Armani Iconic Glow Set ($90.00 / $134 value) A 3-piece set featuring the ultimate essentials to prime the skin and create the perfect Armani glow.
- Tom Ford Soleil Eye, Lip & Face Set ($115 / $167 value) Includes Golden Peach Cream & powder Eye Shadow, Soleil Sheer Highlighting Duo, Paradiso Mini Lip Sheer.
- Laura Mercier Tres Chic Face Palette ($52.00 / $86 value) Includes 2 Blush Colour Infusion cheek colors, 2 bronzers & 2 Face Illuminators.
- Bobbi Brown Instant Glow Lip & Highlighter Set ($35.00 / $69 value) travel-friendly set featuring a mini Highlighting Powder in a pretty pink mirrored compact.
- NARS Face Palette ($42.00 / $56 value) Includes a blush, bronzer & highlighter in a trio of shimmering tones.
Makeup Exclusive – LIPS
- Bobbi Brown Pretty Pout Lip Set ($29.00 / $58 value) dynamic duo of 2 lip formulas in complementary shades and full sizes.
- Bobbi Brown Just a Hint Extra Lip Tint Set ($34.00 / $68 value) Extra Lip Tints in full-size, easy-to-wear pink and nude shades.
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($60.00 / $78 value) Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Liner, Lip Lustre Lip Gloss, Matte Revolution Lipstick
- Dior Addicted to Glow Light Glow / Deep Glow Lip Set ($73.00 / $90 value) a trio of lip products in Light and Deep shades.
- Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Trio ($45.00 / $79 value) Shades 202, 400, 514
- Lancome The Ultimate Nude Lipstick Kit ($42.00 / $125 value) Color Design Lipsticks in Natural Beauty, Lucky Kiss, Inconspicuous, Trendy Mauve, Love It
- Laura Mercier Effortless Lip Duo ($35.00 / $53 value) Available in NUDE ( Beige Intime Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick / Rosewood Lip Pencil) ROSE (A la Rose Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick / Parisian Rose Lip Pencil)
- MAC Up Close & Personal On the Go Mini Lip Kit ($20.00 / $36 value) Includes: lipstick, lipglass & dazzleglass
- MAC Up Close & Personal Lip Kit ($36.50 / $54 value) full size: lipstick, lip glass, lip pencil
- MAC Lip Haul Set ($59.60 / $108 value) Shades: Zenith, Dahhlinggg!; Care to Share Lipsticks, Shhh!, Indoor Voices, Lust glosses
- Tom Ford Boys & Girls Clutch Size Lip Color ($88.00 / $110 value) Shades: Whitney, Philippa, Antonia
- NARS Naked Paradise Lip Pencil Set ($39.00 / $108 value) Shades: Tahaa, Vahine, Morea, Raiatea
- NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set ($39.00 / $96 value) Shades: Tua Motu, Marquesas, Tetiaroa, Huahine
- NARS After Glow Mini Lip Balm Duo ($22.00) Shades: Orgasm, Hidden Pleasure
- YSL Nude Lip Trio ($79.00 / $115 value) 3 nude lipsticks in different finishes.
- YSL Pink Lip Trio ($60.00 / $90 value)
- YSL Balm & Care Lip Duo ($45.00 / $73 value)
SKINCARE EXCLUSIVE
- Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Duo ($36.00, $59 value)
- Sulwhasoo First Care Special Set ($224.00 / $283 value)
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion Sets (No.2 / No.3) ($32.00 / $51.50 value) Jumbo-size Clarifying Lotion with Pump (16.5 oz.) & Clarifying Lotion (6.7 oz.)
- Shiseido Empower Defense: The Ultimate Strength Set ($170 / $246 value)
- Estee Lauder Smooth Glow Set ($112 / $164 value)
- La Merc Genaissance Collection ($670 / $746 value)
- Dior Capture Youth Set ($95.00 / $139 value)
- Dior Essential Set ($137 / $228 value)
- Clarins Double Serum Set ($177 / $243 value)