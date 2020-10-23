Hello lovelies!
Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets just launched and I have all the details bellow! Happy Shopping!
Glow in a snap with two new, limited-edition giftable sets featuring covetable new shades and formulas of Fenty Beauty favorites! Spark it up from head to toe in “Fenty Glow” with the Fenty Glow Trio, Face, Lip & Body Set. Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap with the Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Holo’daze Set.
Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets
Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set – Limited Edition – $29.00
Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap: This season’s limited-edition Snap Shadow palette features six brand-new matte and shimmer shades, paired with the ultimate do-it-all Full Frontal mascara that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls, in a portable mini size.
- Violet Vibez Purple duochrome
- Royal Dazzle Gold glitter
- Blood Moon Red metallic
- Concrete Lavender Gray-pink matte
- Honey Splash Peach matte
- Brownie Babe Mauve-brown matte
Glossy Posse Holo’Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection – Limited Edition – $36.00
- CAKE SHAKE (shimmering bronze)
- BABY BRUT (shimmering gold)
- TAFFY TEA$E (shimmering coral)
- RUBY MILK (shimmering deep plum)
RELATED: Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look
Fenty Glow Trio – Limited Edition – $42.00
Light up for the Holo’daze in Fenty Glow! Our cult-favorite, universal rose nude shade sets it off in Gloss Bomb, and for the first time, set exclusives Cheeks Out cream blush and Diamond Bomb highlighter.
- Fenty Glow Cheeks Out Rosy nude cream blush
- Fenty Glow Diamond Bomb Rosy nude highlighter
- Fenty Glow Gloss Bomb Rosy nude lip gloss
RELATED: Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint Review & Swatches
Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color Duo – Limited Edition – $25.00
- Unmatched deep cool red
- Underrated deep berry