Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets just launched and I have all the details bellow! Happy Shopping!

Glow in a snap with two new, limited-edition giftable sets featuring covetable new shades and formulas of Fenty Beauty favorites! Spark it up from head to toe in “Fenty Glow” with the Fenty Glow Trio, Face, Lip & Body Set. Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap with the Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Holo’daze Set.

Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo'daze Gift Sets

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Fenty Beauty

 

Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets

Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set – Limited Edition – $29.00

Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap: This season’s limited-edition Snap Shadow palette features six brand-new matte and shimmer shades, paired with the ultimate do-it-all Full Frontal mascara that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls, in a portable mini size.

  • Violet Vibez Purple duochrome
  • Royal Dazzle Gold glitter
  • Blood Moon Red metallic
  • Concrete Lavender Gray-pink matte
  • Honey Splash Peach matte
  • Brownie Babe Mauve-brown matte

RELATED: NARS Holiday 2020 Gifting Collection

Glossy Posse Holo’Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection – Limited Edition – $36.00

Happy Holo’daze! Deck out your lips in explosive shine with the bestselling, ultimate gotta-have-it lip gloss, now in four brand-new, ultra-wearable shades that flatter all skin tones.
  • CAKE SHAKE (shimmering bronze)
  • BABY BRUT (shimmering gold)
  • TAFFY TEA$E (shimmering coral)
  • RUBY MILK (shimmering deep plum)

RELATED: Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Fenty Glow Trio – Limited Edition – $42.00

Light up for the Holo’daze in Fenty Glow! Our cult-favorite, universal rose nude shade sets it off in Gloss Bomb, and for the first time, set exclusives Cheeks Out cream blush and Diamond Bomb highlighter.

  • Fenty Glow Cheeks Out Rosy nude cream blush
  • Fenty Glow Diamond Bomb Rosy nude highlighter
  • Fenty Glow Gloss Bomb Rosy nude lip gloss

RELATED: Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint Review & Swatches

Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color Duo – Limited Edition – $25.00

A set of two mini, limited-edition Stunna Lip Paint shades—”Unmatched” and “Underrated”—that look incredible on all skin tones and will turn heads all night long.
 
  • Unmatched deep cool red
  • Underrated deep berry

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

LANCOME X CHIARA FERRAGNI HOLIDAY 2020 COLLECTION

NARS Holiday 2020 Gifting Collection

MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool...

MAC Let It Glow and Flare for the...

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light)...

Natasha Denona Triochrome Palette Available Now

MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold)...

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Glow Highlighter...

Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Review,...

Guerlain Golden Bloom Holiday 2020 Collection & Pearl...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.