Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets just launched and I have all the details bellow! Happy Shopping!

Glow in a snap with two new, limited-edition giftable sets featuring covetable new shades and formulas of Fenty Beauty favorites! Spark it up from head to toe in “Fenty Glow” with the Fenty Glow Trio, Face, Lip & Body Set. Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap with the Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Holo’daze Set.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Holiday 2020 Holo’daze Gift Sets

Full Snap Eyeshadow + Mini Mascara Set – Limited Edition – $29.00 Get glam for the Holo’daze in a snap: This season’s limited-edition Snap Shadow palette features six brand-new matte and shimmer shades, paired with the ultimate do-it-all Full Frontal mascara that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls, in a portable mini size. Violet Vibez Purple duochrome

Purple duochrome Royal Dazzle Gold glitter

Gold glitter Blood Moon Red metallic

Red metallic Concrete Lavender Gray-pink matte

Gray-pink matte Honey Splash Peach matte

Happy Holo’daze! Deck out your lips in explosive shine with the bestselling, ultimate gotta-have-it lip gloss, now in four brand-new, ultra-wearable shades that flatter all skin tones.

CAKE SHAKE (shimmering bronze)

(shimmering bronze) BABY BRUT (shimmering gold)

(shimmering gold) TAFFY TEA$E (shimmering coral)

(shimmering coral) RUBY MILK (shimmering deep plum)

Light up for the Holo’daze in Fenty Glow! Our cult-favorite, universal rose nude shade sets it off in Gloss Bomb, and for the first time, set exclusives Cheeks Out cream blush and Diamond Bomb highlighter.

Fenty Glow Cheeks Out Rosy nude cream blush

Rosy nude cream blush Fenty Glow Diamond Bomb Rosy nude highlighter

Rosy nude highlighter Fenty Glow Gloss Bomb Rosy nude lip gloss

A set of two mini, limited-edition Stunna Lip Paint shades—”Unmatched” and “Underrated”—that look incredible on all skin tones and will turn heads all night long.

Unmatched deep cool red

deep cool red Underrated deep berry