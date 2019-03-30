Home Beauty Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection – All Photos
Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection – All Photos

March 31, 2019

Hello pretties!

I’m back again with Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection and this time I’m posting all the promo photos. There’s one more moth until the launch date of Dior Summer 2019 makeup collection inspired by the colors of desert and the sea. How do you see the new Dior summer 2019 makeup products? I’m just curious on how do you see this entire collection and if you get summer vibes. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning of May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods, Escentual

Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Wild Earth Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Two color combinations with natural and radiant red-brown tones, in a limited edition.

  • 786 Terra
  • 696 Sienna

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Wild Earth – Limited Edition

  • 01 Soft Terra
  • 02 Warm Terra

Dior Flash Luminizer – Limited Edition

  • 550 Pearly Bronze
  • 520 Pearly Gold

Addict Lacquer Plump – Limited Edition

  • 638 Sunset Red
  • 358 Sunrise Pink

Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

  • 887 Bronz’ Shamanic
  • 544 Bronz’ Exotic

Addict Lip Tattoo – Limited Edition

  • 311 Natural Dune
  • 321 Natural Rose
  • 831 Natural Brown

Vernis – Limited Edition

  • 536 Orange Sienna
  • 708 Blue Drop
  • 425 Terra Gold
  • 826 Wild Earth

Enjoy photos of Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Collection…

