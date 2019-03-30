Hello pretties!

I’m back again with Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection and this time I’m posting all the promo photos. There’s one more moth until the launch date of Dior Summer 2019 makeup collection inspired by the colors of desert and the sea. How do you see the new Dior summer 2019 makeup products? I’m just curious on how do you see this entire collection and if you get summer vibes. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning of May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods, Escentual

Dior Summer 2019 Wild Earth Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Wild Earth Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Two color combinations with natural and radiant red-brown tones, in a limited edition.

786 Terra

696 Sienna

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Wild Earth – Limited Edition

01 Soft Terra

02 Warm Terra

Dior Flash Luminizer – Limited Edition

550 Pearly Bronze

520 Pearly Gold

Addict Lacquer Plump – Limited Edition

638 Sunset Red

358 Sunrise Pink

Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

887 Bronz’ Shamanic

544 Bronz’ Exotic

Addict Lip Tattoo – Limited Edition

311 Natural Dune

321 Natural Rose

831 Natural Brown

Vernis – Limited Edition

536 Orange Sienna

708 Blue Drop

425 Terra Gold

826 Wild Earth

Enjoy photos of Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Collection…