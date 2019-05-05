Hello lovelies!

Natasha Denona launches new products this month so get ready for Mark Your Liquid Lips Metallic and Eyeshadow Base. So as the summer comes apparently we get the metallic lips trend again. Tom Ford already did it already so I bet more brands will be launching their own metallic lipstick formulas.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 17 May 2019 at SEPHORA, Beautylish, Selfridges

Natasha Denona Mark Your Liquid Lips Metallic

Introducing the NEW Mark your lips Metal by Natasha Denona. The New Metal liquid lipsticks are saturated with the highest quality foiled pigments and immersed in a deliciously decadent liquid luxe formula that wears comfortably all day.

4 beautiful shades that will leave you breathless. Shimmer your lips with the New Metal liquid lipsticks Time to shine with: Glides Shiny texture. Upgrade obsession meets metallic smoldering Skin is electriﬁed you enjoy it to the fullest.

Shades:

Cyber Cherry

Achromatic

Copper Gild

Nude Metallica

Here are swatches of Natasha Denona Metallic Liquid Lipstick for you to enjoy…

She will also launch a new Eyeshadow Base which can be used on the lids but also doubles up as a concealer. It will be available in two shades: 01 Light and 02 Medium.

Swatches source: Trendmood1