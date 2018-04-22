Hello lovelies!

To tell you the truth I wasn’t at all excited about Dior Summer 2018 Cool Wave Collection when I first saw the products. My true love was only for the new Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronzers and especially for those Asian limited edition ones. Unfortunately those didn’t make it overseas so I put on my list only two out of the six shades of new Mineral Nude Bronzers. Later on when I had the privilege of seeing the products in person way before they launch and did a couple of swatches, I added a few more products to my wishlist. So basically what you are seeing bellow is everything that I purchased from Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s

UK Launch Date – 11 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges, 25 April at Debenhams, Harrods

Dior Summer 2018 Cool Wave Makeup & Swatches

I headed over Dior’s counter right on the day this collection launched and I posted LIVE SWATCHES here on Instagram. I made sure to pre-book a makeup session as well which was reedemable in the end. This way I could test some new Dior skincare products, along with Dior Cool Down Eyeshadow Palette.

Considering the eyeshadow palettes weren’t so appealing to me, I wanted at least to see how they perform on the eyes. The colors are not what I would regularly use, blue being my last option when it comes to eye makeup. They are definitely beautiful summer eyeshadow colors, but this collection hasn’t really caught my eye in term of color choices. I’ve been doing a lot of damaged at Dior counter for their Spring 2018 Collection and Diorsnow 2018 Collection so you can understand my color preference. 🙂

Choosing a makeup look using Dior Cool Down (367) Eyeshadow Palette would definitely made me look totally different so I was up for the change for one day. 🙂 It turned out to be a smoky blue eye makeup look, very summery and intense. This makeup is definitely not for those who are color shy and very appropriate for fun summer nights. I can’t say that I didn’t enjoy wearing this Dior Summer 2018 Cool Wave makeup that day (for a few hours at least). I’m glad I chose the makeup service as I was able to see how Dior Cool Down Eyeshadow Palette performs. HERE are a few photos (swipe left on Instagram or click) and a close up of my Dior Summer 2018 Makeup Look. Let me know what you think of it!

On the lips I’m wearing the new Dior Addict Lip Tattoo #551 Watermelon that I also bought along with a touch of shine from the blue Lip Maximizer. I will be reviewing all the products I purchased in the upcoming days so keep your eyes on the blog.

So many of you complemented me on my makeup look but also asked me how the eyeshadows perform throughout the day. As you know I’m always giving you my real opinion, I can’t say that I regret not purchasing the palette. The colors were buildable and I know how hard it is to come up with a good blue eyeshadow. But again that’s not an excuse. On me they lasted well for about 4 hours or so. After that the intensity was visibly diminished and they started to crease. Six hours later, my eye makeup didn’t look that flattering, noticeable from a normal distance. I have oily lids, but when I use a good eyeshadow I don’t have any problems with the color creasing or sheering out after 4 hours.

These eyeshadows are not long lasting and even if you can build up the intensity, it won’t take you throughout the day. Maybe it’s worth it if you love blue makeup as much as I love pink are you passionate about these shades. They can look decent for a few hours if you go to a party. I definitely wouldn’t count of this palette throughout the day for long lasting makeup look.

Nonetheless there are other products from this collection that I really enjoyed wearing and I’ll be reviewing soon. I do like the powders and lip products (focusing on the pink shades here). The biggest surprise for me was Diorshow Cooling Stick #003 Fresh Pink which I didn’t really want to buy it in the beginning. I’m just not a fan of creamy eyeshadows as it’s really hard to find one that won’t crease on me after an hour or two. This shade right here was really flattering and performed incredibly well. I honestly didn’t expect that and I have to say I’ve been using it three times already and I will do in the summer as well. The cooling sensation is great too, especially on a hot day when you want to keep your makeup to a minimum. More about this product in a detailed review.

I encourage you to share your thoughts about Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection and let me know what you bought so far. 🙂

