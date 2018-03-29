Hello beauties!
When I first posted a sneak peek of Dior Summer 2018 Cool Wave Collection as I said I’ll take a break. Not, like I was going in vacation, but more like I’d skip this collection except Diorskin Mineral Nude Healthy Glow Bronzers. They are available in six shades, but I don’t know for sure if they will be released everywhere. Right now I’ve spotted only four shades at Bloomingdale’s but you can see here the others. Now when I saw the entire collection, I might not get the eyeshadow palettes as I said, but I’m looking more towards the lip products. 🙂 I guess I’ll now for sure when I’ll be there at the counter swatching these beauties.
For this collection, the iconic Dior eye makeup palette meets a wave of refreshment with two harmonies: one in blue lagoon shades and the other in warm Indian summer tones. Both reveal a pattern inspired by the waves that ripple from a drop of water hitting the surface.
A variety of textures reunited in a single case to style the eyes with a layering technique. The Dior laboratories have channeled their expertise to achieve extraordinary color fidelity: The result on the eyes is identical to the shade and intensity seen in the case. The pigments are compacted into powders using binders to create a creamy sensation on the fingertips. On the skin, the powder remains imperceptible, while the color blends into an incredibly fine layer for spectacularly long wear.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s
UK Launch Date – April / May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods
Dior Summer 2018 Cool Wave Collection
5 Couleurs Cool Wave Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $63.00
- 367 Cool Down – exudes freshness in shades of turquoise blue, midnight blue, pastel blue and denim blue.
- 597 Heat Up – reveals a sunny assortment of brown, coral and luminous nude.
Diorskin Mineral Nude Healthy Glow Bronzer – Limited Edition – $48.00
Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze powder, infused with golden minerals, captures the light and enhances the effects of sun on the skin. It warms the complexion for a unique, natural and luminous effect. You appear naturally tanned. The new Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze is unveiled in a new thinner and lighter compact.
- 001 Soft Sunrise
- 002 Soft Sunlight
- 004 Warm Sunrise
- 006 Warm Sundown
Diorshow Pump’n Volume Waterproof Mascara
- 090 Black Pump
Diorshow Cooling Stick Cooling Effect Eyeshadow – $25.00
A new fresh-effect eyeshadow stick in bright shades to enhance the eyes in a single step. Dior has created Diorshow Cooling Stick, an eyeshadow stick bursting with water for an immediate cooling sensation and a wet-effect solid color result.
- 001 Bronze Wave – heady bronze
- 002 Gold Splash – precious dore
- 003 Fresh Pink – girlish pink
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer – Limited Edition – $34.00
Its expert formula, enriched with collagen, contains a blend of hyaluronic and marine-based fillers that instantly leave lips smooth, moisturized and plump-looking day after day. The swimming pool blue shade adorns the lips in intense shine with icy blue undertones.
- 011 Pool Blue
Dior Addict Lipstick – Limited Edition – $38.00
The hydra-gel core is composed of three expert oils among the shiniest used in cosmetics. The Sensorial oil delivers unprecedented fluidity and glide for a new generation of voluptuousness. The Comfort oil improves moisturization of the lips, while the Shield oil ensures color will adhere and last.
- 411 Nude Chill
- 664 Pink Drop
- 040 White Splash
- 438 Orange Wave
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Color Juice – $31.00
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo reveals a new Color Juice collection in four vibrant shades as fresh and addictive as fruit juice. The proven formula remains unchanged: A comfortable lip stain with a no-transfer finish and extreme staying power* (10 hours) that fuses to the lips just seconds after application for a temporary tattoo finish and bare-lip sensation.
- 551 Watermelon
- 571 Cranberry
- 341 Litchi
- 641 Orange
Dior Vernis – Limited Edition – $27.00
- 431 Pow
- 541 Wizz
- 894 Bloop
- 404 Splash
