Bronze & Glow for Summer! Sunkissed touches for cheeks and face and eyes with Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection. Back in February I posted a sneak peek on Instagram about these upcoming products. My eyes were on the new palettes but I was still curious about the blushes too.

Get into your summer swing all year long with a bronzed and glowing look from the Lancôme Makeup Collection. This limited-edition collection is full of sun-kissed looks to keep you bronzed and glowing.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Selfridges

Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection

A 2-in-1 highlighter and bronzer makeup powder. Pearly bronzing shades that sculpt with light-reflecting optics to illuminate in two harmonies. Infused with gold and and rose pearls, this creamy highlighting powder provides an elegant, high-shine glow. The formula blends pigments with liquids for a seamless result. It is perfect for highlighting in a swipe or layering.

01 It’s Time To Glow

02 Your Pink Glow Shot

Glow For It All-Over Color Highlighting Palette by Lancôme is perfect to use on eyes and face. Silky-cushion cream powder gives you a buildable glow, from a subtle highlight to bold color.

Teint Idole Blush Sticks sculpt with pigments in a single swipe for the perfect colorful complexion. The creamy lightweight formula allows for buildable coverage and long wear all day long. Easy to apply with a quick and precise gesture, wherever you go.

101 Bronze Glow Stick

102 Glow Stick

103 Glow Stick

201 Red Flush

202 Pink Flush

203 Coral Flush

Color Concentrated Mascara Top Coat What it does: Liqui-pigment formula for full lash coverage and instant color impact. Formula reflects natural light for a colorful, luminous shine. Elastomer Precise Cone-shaped brush for effective access to all lashes.

Blue

Gold

Green

Pink

Numerous and ultra-thin, loose nylon fibers fill gaps between lashes to provide visibly fuller lash fringe and extend lash length. Lightweight and smooth for clump-free lash shaping. Spiral-slim brush encapsulates fibers and delivers the ideal dose on lashes for bigger volume and length.

