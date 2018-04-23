Home Beauty Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection

April 23, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Bronze & Glow for Summer! Sunkissed touches for cheeks and face and eyes with Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection. Back in February I posted a sneak peek on Instagram about these upcoming products. My eyes were on the new palettes but I was still curious about the blushes too.

Get into your summer swing all year long with a bronzed and glowing look from the Lancôme Makeup Collection. This limited-edition collection is full of sun-kissed looks to keep you bronzed and glowing.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Selfridges

Lancome Bronze & Glow Summer 2018 Collection

Bronze & Glow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

A 2-in-1 highlighter and bronzer makeup powder. Pearly bronzing shades that sculpt with light-reflecting optics to illuminate in two harmonies. Infused with gold and and rose pearls, this creamy highlighting powder provides an elegant, high-shine glow. The formula blends pigments with liquids for a seamless result. It is perfect for highlighting in a swipe or layering.

  • 01 It’s Time To Glow
  • 02 Your Pink Glow Shot

Glow For It All-Over Color Highlighting Palette – $39.00

Glow For It All-Over Color Highlighting Palette by Lancôme is perfect to use on eyes and face. Silky-cushion cream powder gives you a buildable glow, from a subtle highlight to bold color.

Teint Idole Ultra Blush Stick & Glow Stick – New – $39.00

Teint Idole Blush Sticks sculpt with pigments in a single swipe for the perfect colorful complexion. The creamy lightweight formula allows for buildable coverage and long wear all day long. Easy to apply with a quick and precise gesture, wherever you go.

  • 101 Bronze Glow Stick
  • 102 Glow Stick
  • 103 Glow Stick
  • 201 Red Flush
  • 202 Pink Flush
  • 203 Coral Flush

Color Concentrated Mascara Top Coat – New – $12.00

Color Concentrated Mascara Top Coat What it does: Liqui-pigment formula for full lash coverage and instant color impact. Formula reflects natural light for a colorful, luminous shine. Elastomer Precise Cone-shaped brush for effective access to all lashes.

  • Blue
  • Gold
  • Green
  • Pink

Big Lashes Extension Fibres – New – $12.00

Numerous and ultra-thin, loose nylon fibers fill gaps between lashes to provide visibly fuller lash fringe and extend lash length. Lightweight and smooth for clump-free lash shaping. Spiral-slim brush encapsulates fibers and delivers the ideal dose on lashes for bigger volume and length.

