Looks like we’ll be getting another Dior Spring 2020 Makeup Collection and this one will be released in Japan on January 2nd. It surely looks like an Asia exclusive but who knows if we won’t see it later on available to International retailers.

Dior Spring 2020 Makeup Collection – Japan Edition

We have so many releases from Dior for Spring 2020 and some of the products have already dropped online and in stores, like the new Dior Lip Glow Oil collection which was spotted at Sephora.com.

Coming up next is Dior Glow Vibes Spring 2020 Collection which is the main release for the next season. Last but not least we’ll also be looking at the beautiful Diorsnow Spring 2020 Edition which you can see on my Patreon page.

So getting back to our new Dior Spring 2020 Makeup Collection, let’s check together all the products featured.

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

No.897 a pink-toned palette with a fresh and soft impression like fresh morning dew falling on petals

a pink-toned palette with a fresh and soft impression like fresh morning dew falling on petals No.037 expresses lively flowers in orange color under the sunlight of spring

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick – Limited Edition

No.528

No.664

Le Vernis – Limited Edition

No.336