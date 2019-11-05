Hello beauties!

The transition between Holiday 2019 and Spring 2020 is made by this gorgeous gold flower Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Collection. This new capsule collection is the result of their latest collaboration with Dan Funderburgh, a Brooklyn-based illustrator, artist, and wallpaper designer.

So if you are still not ready to transition to Spring 2020 makeup collections, then this Bobbi Brown 2020 release could still keep you in the holiday mood with that gorgeous packaging but the colors will make you wish for Spring.

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2020 | U.S. / UK – January 2020 at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Holiday Collection

In the image of happiness and prosperity, we drew a shining gold-colored flower motif and created a premium package suitable for the New Year.

The collection features the Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40 with flower motifs with an easy-to-use pump-type packaging. This is Bobbi Brown’s popular liquid foundation that will give you a natural finish with a smooth looking skin.

In addition to the liquid foundation we get the finishing powder Sheer Finish Press Powder that achieves a flowless finish. It will also be available in a limited package. 100% oil-free fine powder is “with ultra-thin” and fits perfectly with the foundation. Smooth texture and gives a beautiful finish.

It’s also perfect for retouches during the day if your T-zone gets oilier. Just use the powder puff to pat on a bit of powder.





Extra Moisture Skincare Set

On the same day it will also be available for purchase Bobbi Brown Extra Moisture Skincare Set. It contains 3 products that are guaranteed to give keep your skin and lips moisturized even through the winter weather.

Set contains:

Extra Eye Repair Cream

Extra Repair Moisture Cream

Extra Lip Tint