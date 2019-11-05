Home Beauty Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Holiday Collection
Beauty

Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Holiday Collection

November 5, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

The transition between Holiday 2019 and Spring 2020 is made by this gorgeous gold flower Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Collection. This new capsule collection is the result of their latest collaboration with Dan Funderburgh, a Brooklyn-based illustrator, artist, and wallpaper designer.

So if you are still not ready to transition to Spring 2020 makeup collections, then this Bobbi Brown 2020 release could still keep you in the holiday mood with that gorgeous packaging but the colors will make you wish for Spring.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2020 | U.S. / UK – January 2020 at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Bobbi Brown New Year 2020 Holiday Collection

In the image of happiness and prosperity, we drew a shining gold-colored flower motif and created a premium package suitable for the New Year.

The collection features the Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40 with flower motifs with an easy-to-use pump-type packaging. This is Bobbi Brown’s popular liquid foundation that will give you a natural finish with a smooth looking skin.

 

In addition to the liquid foundation we get the finishing powder Sheer Finish Press Powder that achieves a flowless finish. It will also be available in a limited package. 100% oil-free fine powder is “with ultra-thin” and fits perfectly with the foundation. Smooth texture and gives a beautiful finish.

It’s also perfect for retouches during the day if your T-zone gets oilier. Just use the powder puff to pat on a bit of powder.

 

Extra Moisture Skincare Set

On the same day it will also be available for purchase Bobbi Brown Extra Moisture Skincare Set. It contains 3 products that are guaranteed to give keep your skin and lips moisturized even through the winter weather.

Set contains:

  • Extra Eye Repair Cream
  • Extra Repair Moisture Cream
  • Extra Lip Tint

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 Matte Highliner Gel Eye...

January 23, 2017

NARS Natural Radiant Long Wear Cushion Foundation for...

April 25, 2019

Make Up For Ever Fall 2015 Be Bold....

July 17, 2015

Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Blush 2018 Collection

February 22, 2018

Bobbi Brown Retouching Face Pencil 2016

February 4, 2016

Lancome Fall 2013 New Artliner 24 H –...

August 13, 2013

Essie Spring 2013 Resort Collection – Info &...

March 11, 2013

Rouge Bunny Rouge Long Lasting Duo Cream Eye...

August 26, 2015

Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette

September 21, 2018

Laura Mercier Boheme Chic Spring 2018 Collection

December 26, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.