Hello lovelies!

I feel like I’ve been fast forwarding to Spring without having the time to enjoy the month of December. Dior Glow Vibes Spring 2020 Makeup Collection is just one of the upcoming Spring 2020 makeup releases that I’ve been sharing with you lately. Don’t forget there are more scoops on Spring Summer 2020 Collections that you can have access to if you are Supporting Chicprofile on Patreon!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Glow Vibes Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

167 Pink Vibration – engraves the rhythm of vivid yellow, pastel orange, and vivid purple

– engraves the rhythm of vivid yellow, pastel orange, and vivid purple 327 Blue Beat – lagoon blue, green, pink and pearly white that look like the sea.

Diorskin Mineral Nude Luminizer – Limited Edition

The same packaging but with a different luminizer engraved with a logo inspired by musical notes and a wave pattern to match the sound.

A lovely pastel pink and warm coral color which offers luminosity and a fresh glow to the skin.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow – Limited Edition

Soft and sparkling pink, sweet peach and light pink are the three shades shining with delicate pearls that will give a flush of color to your cheeks in the upcoming Spring.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil – New

This new attractive item is a tinted lip oil which gives your lips a moisturizing sensation with a high glossy finish. After five days of use your lips become smoother and more supple.

The entire range contains 8 shades but I’m having my eyes set on the holo pink with pearls and glittering particles.

Dior Addict Lip Glow

This has been a popular product since 2009 and now you can enjoy it in 3 shades of pink, light pink with delicate pearls and bright coral.

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick – Limited Edition

446 Peach Port

484 Rosewood Vibes

751 Coral Cool

779 Purple Pulse

Dior Vernis – Limited Edition

372 Smooth

446 Perfect Peach

712 Vibes

001 Pearl Pulse