Dior Spring 2019 Lip Glow & Lip Maximizer

I’m bringing you a fresh look at Dior Spring 2019 Lip Glow To the Max and Lip Maximizer shades that will be hitting counters next month. If you are a fan of the brand I’m pretty sure you’ve already seen lots of photos and even swatches all over social media by now. I want to talk more in details about these two products because they are among the one who got my attention from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA

Dior Spring 2019 Lip Glow To the Max & Lip Maximizer

Dior is still a painful topic to blog about and in case you missed all the tea, here it is. Read about why my Instagram account was disabled.

Now let’s move on to the fun part. Once I saw these new Dior Lip Glow To the Max shades I was mesmerized by the beautiful swirl pattern. These new shades are absolutely adorable and there are seven of them.

The formula has a mint flavor combined with wild mango oil which gives lips a long-lasting moisturizing effect for 24 hours. I’m pretty sure I won’t resist getting a least a few shades. 🙂

Shades: 201, 204, 206, 207, 209, 210, 212. The star one is No.212 Pantone , a coral orange which is the symbolic color of year 2019. Definitely among my favorites will be No.201 Pink and No.210 Holo Pink. Swatches are already available online so I have a pretty good idea how these will look on me. 🙂

Dior will also launch 7 new colors of Lip Maximizer. The formula includes hyaluorinic acid and pepermint derived factor which instantly moisturizes lips and keeps them hydrated all day long. It has a long-lasting moisturizing and plumping effect. Used everyday you will notice a +29% plumping effect on your lips after one month and 86% softening effect.

Shades: 001, 004, 006, 007, 009, 010, 012.

