Hello beauties!

I have more news about YSL Spring 2019 products that I want to share with you. January 2019 seizes the launch of YSL Rouge Volupte Plump-in-Colour which is a new lipstick concept. Yes, I’m talking about that cute lipstick with a black heart core and I’ll tell you in a second what’s that about. Along with this new lipstick line we’ll get new shades of YSL Rouge Volupte Shine so keep reading for more details.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

YSL Spring 2019 Rouge Volupte Shine and Volupte Plump in Colour

YSL Volupte Plump in Colour is a new concept, more like a duo-tone lipstick. It combines the formula and shiny finish of Rouge Volupte Shine with a black heart in the center. The lipstick range will be available in eight shades but so far I know the names for six of them:

01 Made Nude

02 Dazzling Fuchsia

03 Insane Pink

04 Exposing Coral

05 Delirious Orange

06 Lunatic Red

The lipstick is designed to amplify brilliance of the lips and has a pigmented and rich formula. Basically it’s all about giving your lips a fresh look with a pop of shiny color. But….there’s more!

The black heart center combines cooling and refreshing peppermint oil with black pearl powder that plumps up the lips. The effect is more volume, bigger and plumped lips. The formula contains nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and pomegranate extract.

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine lipstick will add 12 new shades to its permanent range. The collection will feature 32 shades in total while the formula remains the same.

Both campaigns will be fronted by America actress and supermodel Kaia Gerber and will launch in January 2019. Kaia surely got her looks from her mother, the supermodel Cindy Crawford. 🙂